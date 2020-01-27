Donald Trump will speak on behalf of Delta House

Posted on 5:37 pm, January 27, 2020 by Steve Kates

This was picked up from Steve Hayward at Powerline: TRUMP VERSUS DEAN WORMER. He writes:

Trump as head of Delta House is actually a lot more accurate than the people who did this parody may realize. And I expect his second inaugural parade might resemble the Animal House version, too, as he ramrods the Deep State lined up on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue.

A bit too premature for me to be picking the result of the election in November, but why not be an optimist? And if you are not familiar with this scene from the greatest movie of my generation (well not quite, but definitely a movie that could not be made today), here it is.

This entry was posted in American politics, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Donald Trump will speak on behalf of Delta House

  1. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3304074, posted on January 27, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Senator Blutarski – Rep or Dem?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.