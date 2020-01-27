Piers Akerman on the bushfires

Turn on the ABC or open the Nine newspapers and the pet-shop galahs (as former PM Paul Keating once said) are blaming the current fire season on climate change. It may be a factor, but if so it’s very small and in fact immeasurable, according to the scientific literature.
Those on the frontline are talking about the amount of fuel in the areas locked up by Green politics — and they’re not theorising.
We’ve had at least 57 inquiries into bushfires since 1939 and each one has highlighted the need to reduce the amount of fuel that naturally accumulates in the bush.
It’s not just the amount of fuel, it’s all the other failed policies that have added to the problem, especially in Victoria. These are such things as removing the cattle from the High Country, restricting logging, closing off tracks in national parks and state forests, increasing the number of national parks, restricting recreational activities in national parks and state forests.
It’s something that I’ve noted long ago and repeated numerous times. When you restrict access to places, people stop going there; soon they forget about them, less is then spent on maintaining those areas and before you know it, they have gone beyond the point of neglect. The Victorian state government and the Greens don’t care about the bush and this is what happens.
Once again the unintended consequences of these policies are revealed.
Response time is very important, preventing small fires becoming big fires. Impossible to do that if there is poor access.
Who remembers the fires in Hobart in 1967, besides the BoM …
http://www.bom.gov.au/weather-services/fire-weather-centre/bushfire-weather/index.shtml
… back when there had been decades of cooling, back when carbon (sic) was at ‘safe’ levels …
” … in the 1970s, when Earth had been cooling for a few decades,” he (study co-author Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute of Space Studies in New York) said.”
https://climate.nasa.gov/news/2943/study-confirms-climate-models-are-getting-future-warming-projections-right/
missing link: Tasmania’s 1967 Black Tuesday bushfires explained: What have we learned?
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-02-06/tasmanias-1967-black-tuesday-bushfires-explained/8241698
We are too forgiving of these people when we talk of “unintended consequence”. The careful contrivance of their actions hides the intent for many years. The result can be and is predictable; by us and by them. To take control of Australia takes time, after all. There are no co-incidents.