Piers Akerman on the bushfires

Turn on the ABC or open the Nine newspapers and the pet-shop galahs (as former PM Paul Keating once said) are blaming the current fire season on climate change. It may be a factor, but if so it’s very small and in fact immeasurable, according to the scientific literature.

Those on the frontline are talking about the amount of fuel in the areas locked up by Green politics — and they’re not theorising.

We’ve had at least 57 inquiries into bushfires since 1939 and each one has highlighted the need to reduce the amount of fuel that naturally accumulates in the bush.