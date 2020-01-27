Pyrmonter: Summer reading II

Further to last Friday’s post on summer reading, John Cochrane has neatly reviewed the state of much commentary on the US economy here.

Key contribution:

Look, you may dislike Trump. You may object to personal style. You may object to trade and foreign policy. You may claim that the economy doesn’t have that much to do with a president and deregulation and tax cuts. You may point out how much better things could be. But the claim that things have gotten dramatically worse for those on the bottom end of America’s economy; that they were doing great under Obama and fell catastrophically under, or as any result of the actions of this one man, just won’t hold. Yes, this is a narrative that some Democratic presidential candidates want to push. Sorry, the Great Depression ended in 1939.