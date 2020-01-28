I’m off again

Conspiring to overthrow the government and destroy the Westphalian state is tiring work. I also have an excessive leave balance that HR has been sending me rude emails about, then my boss, then his boss … So I’m off for a “well-earned break”.

Regular posts will appear that regular times etc. I will be out of internet range for most of the time – so play nicely, try not to get stuck in the auto-moderator and spaminator. If you do get stuck be sure to send me aggressive emails stressing your self-entitlement and crapping on about censorship and oppression. I do so enjoy reading those.