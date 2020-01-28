I’m off again

Posted on 6:00 pm, January 28, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

Conspiring to overthrow the government and destroy the Westphalian state is tiring work.  I also have an excessive leave balance that HR has been sending me rude emails about, then my boss, then his boss … So I’m off for a “well-earned break”.

Regular posts will appear that regular times etc. I will be out of internet range for most of the time – so play nicely, try not to get stuck in the auto-moderator and spaminator.  If you do get stuck be sure to send me aggressive emails stressing your self-entitlement and crapping on about censorship and oppression. I do so enjoy reading those.

 

11 Responses to I’m off again

  1. mh
    #3304924, posted on January 28, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Can you change the banner before you go?

  2. Cassie of Sydney
    #3304944, posted on January 28, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Take care Sinc.

  3. Mother Lode
    #3304959, posted on January 28, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    I’m off again

    Aww, don’t be so hard on yourself.

    Your smiting of Bird on the old OT was done with such dispatch and elan that you might hold yourself to be at or near the peak of your powers.

    BTW, is it true that in your spare time, away from The Cat, you are an economist?

  4. Gab
    #3304962, posted on January 28, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    be sure to send me aggressive emails stressing your self-entitlement and crapping on about censorship and oppression.

    Your wish is my command, Doomlord 😀

  5. Roger
    #3304968, posted on January 28, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    Remember, Sinc, to avoid people ejecting vomitus from their ears.

  6. calli
    #3304974, posted on January 28, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Antarctica? Iceland? Alaska?

    Pack the worsted togs, and a wooly muffler. Have fun.

  8. JB of Sydney/Shanghai
    #3304978, posted on January 28, 2020 at 7:06 pm

    Enjoy every moment!

  9. Tintarella di Luna
    #3304983, posted on January 28, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    Dear Professor, please enjoy your well-earned forced break and may I thank you for providing this blog for the entertainment and enjoyment of those who find it difficult to sleep.

  10. Petros
    #3304984, posted on January 28, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    So low chance of coronavirus then.

  11. Damienski
    #3304985, posted on January 28, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    I’ll be expecting tales of woe and destruction – perhaps bushfires – obviously caused by the Great Warmening. I’ll bet the polar bears are extinct down there. Shame on You.

