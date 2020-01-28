Tuesday Forum: January 28, 2020

Posted on 1:00 pm, January 28, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

57 Responses to Tuesday Forum: January 28, 2020

  5. lotocoti
    #3304685, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    Remember when people got sand in their gussets over New Year’s Eve fireworks?
    Good times.
    Good times.

  6. Roger
    #3304686, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    Consensus reached on the OT:

    This is the stupidest government in our history.

  7. John of Mel
    #3304687, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    I remember someone here ( I think it was Felix) was quite adamant that the House subpoenas were the most valid subpoenas in history of subpoenas.
    Not so:

    Question from Jeff Mason with Reuters: Can you walk us through the discrepancy between your side and the House impeachment managers with regard to the President — you guys alleging that the President was shut out from representation during the hearings? They preemptively said that that was false.

    You also said today, I believe, that the reason the White House didn’t take — didn’t allow or go through with the subpoenas is because the subpoenas were invalid. Can you just walk us through the discrepancies between the two sides on that?
    SOURCE ON THE PRESIDENT’S LEGAL TEAM: Sure. On the subpoena question, first: There are one of several different legal reasons that apply to different requests for documents or witnesses. And this will be explained further in our presentation, but I’ll just sort of recap what I was saying today.
    One problem was that they began this impeachment inquiry in the HPSCI and the other committees that were meeting in the SCIF without any vote from the House to authorize it. And the essential point is that the Constitution gives the impeachment power to the House as a chamber — the whole House. For any committee to exercise part of that authority to a compulsory process, the committee has to be authorized by the House. That takes a vote of the House. And it could be in a resolution, it could be in a rule. It could be something that’s — but it has to be voted on by the House to actually delegate authority to the committee. There was no such vote here. And there was no jurisdiction in the standing rule to use the impeachment power for those committees.
    So those subpoenas were issued without authority and they were invalid. And that’s a pretty standard analysis for how you examine and have the committee (inaudible) issue a subpoena. The courts have said you have to look at the authorizing resolution that gives it its investigatory powers, and that was our point. And this was explained in letters at the time. I put up on the screen an October 18th letter that we explained at the time this reasoning. So that’s on the invalidity of the subpoenas.

    Taken from here.

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #3304690, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    This government isn’t just stupid it’s positively dangerous.

    They are prepared to kill millions of Australians to appease Chicom bat juice drinking filthbots.

  11. Des Deskperson
    #3304691, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    Calli, from the old thread:

    ‘That jerk has Wannan by a swing of just +1.23%.

    Tehan, get ready for a new job.’

    Wannon is Western Distract squatter territory. Tehan’s 2PP vote in 2019 was 60.4%, and he is personally very popular – I have relatives who live near Hamilton.

    He’s unlikely to be going anywhere in the foreseeable future.

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #3304693, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    The same government that will arrest you for transporting an apple over state lines will allow virus filled Zombies to sit next to your children in school.

  14. Mother Lode
    #3304696, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    I would like to thank my family, especially my Mum who always told me to dream big, my teachers who have been such a wonderful example of what to avoid, my hair dresser, my valet, and all the little people, especially the seven who took up the eight posts before mine that has made my being ninth possible!

  15. incoherent rambler
    #3304697, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:12 pm

    Tehan’s 2PP vote in 2019 was 60.4%,

    Meaningless number if the CressidaVirus strikes his electorate.

  17. John of Mel
    #3304704, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    Thanks Mother Lode

    I don’t think you’re on the list Rossini .
    Unless you are his valet. Wait… are you his mum?

  18. Gab
    #3304705, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    CDC has issued a level 3 warning for travel to CHina. Level 3 = avoid all non-essential travel to China.

    Meanwhile, in Australia, there’s no warning on the Smart Traveller website.

  19. Mother Lode
    #3304706, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:22 pm

    I don’t think you’re on the list Rossini .
    Unless you are his valet. Wait… are you his mum?

    From the giddy heights of ninth place, all little people look the same.

  20. John of Mel
    #3304708, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    My apologies, Rossini. He did include you in the list as “all the little people”.

  21. Roger
    #3304709, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:24 pm

    Conclusion of the government’s current travel advisory on Wuhan:

    Australia has well established mechanisms to respond to ill travellers at points of entry and there is no cause for alarm in Australia.

    Under Australian legislation airlines must report passengers on board showing signs of an infectious disease, including fever, sweats or chills.

    Planes reporting ill travellers are met on arrival by biosecurity officers who make an assessment and take necessary actions, such as isolation and referral to hospital where required.

    No cause for alarm, folks.

    Except the Chinese concede the virus can be spread by carriers who are asymptomatic, which is why they are implementing the strictest quarantine regime in history, albeit too late.

  23. EvilElvis
    #3304721, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    So we have a gargantuan health bureaucracy, yet we need to be taking advice for the health of our country from the WHO via China.
    We also have an advertising agency, Tourism Australia, who take their lead from a Chinese tourism agency.
    We also have an education minister who is full steam ahead, nothing to see here, yet individual schools have taken notice of punters concerns for Australian children’s welfare and have belatedly placed measures.

    Why the fuck do we need to be paying all these hopeless clowns? What really is the benefit to taxpayers? It’s fucking zero, that’s what. More to the point, they’re cheaper on the dole than in their current grossly overpaid, diploma riding, self fulfilled positions.

  24. EvilElvis
    #3304723, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    The same government that will arrest you for transporting an apple over state lines will allow virus filled Zombies to sit next to your children in school.

    Boom!

  25. Roger
    #3304726, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    From the OT courtesy Boambee John:

    we had our Health (!?!?!?) MinisterHunt on the radio this morning, assuring us that there is no evidence of person to person transmission!

    Stupid and dangerous.

  26. Tel
    #3304727, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    The same government that will arrest you for transporting an apple over state lines will allow virus filled Zombies to sit next to your children in school.

    I think you are wrong on that one IT … it’s the state governments that legislate and enforce fruit quarantine between states. They are different entities to the Commonwealth which is responsible for border security and international quarantine. Just as an example … https://www.pir.sa.gov.au/biosecurity/fruit_fly/bringing_fruit_and_vegetables_into_south_australia

    Note the South Australian government logo in the corner there.

  27. EvilElvis
    #3304728, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    I’ll be stealing that IT for a few Facebook rants as required.

  28. Winston Smith
    #3304729, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Roger:

    This is the stupidest government in our history.

    It’s up against a pretty tough field, but.

  29. Roger
    #3304730, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Australian chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy on Monday said there was still no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission outside of China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus.

    Prof Murphy disputed suggestions the virus could be transmitted during the 14-day incubation period when people weren’t displaying symptoms.

    “The expert panels that met today were not convinced of that,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

    Now the doctor may be right, but wouldn’t prudence suggest a stricter approach is justified given the possible scenario if he is wrong?

    The Chinese think so.

  30. Tel
    #3304731, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Why the fuck do we need to be paying all these hopeless clowns?

    Because the other choice was Bill Shorten *sigh*.

  31. Tel
    #3304733, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    Australian chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy on Monday said there was still no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission outside of China’s Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus.

    Ask him to explain what makes humans outside of Hubei province different to humans inside Hubei province and when he fails to come up with a suitable explanation … sack him and list him as unsuitable to hold any position of responsibility.

  32. Winston Smith
    #3304735, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    Lilliana:

    What the hell? This guy/government is delusional. ALL flights should have been stopped days ago. At what point are these jokers going realise we have a problem with 10000’s of chinese incubators returning from ground zero to wander around our capital cities.

    In one short sentence, our ruling elites have blown whatever shreds of competency they had left, out of the water.

  33. 1735099
    #3304736, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:57 pm

    From the old thread –

    Are you taking the piss? This arsehole didn’t have the guts to walk the jungle trail.
    He has spent fifty years denigrating the men he didn’t have the guts to join.

    In our battalion, we called them “tracks”. You must have hung around with a bunch of Septics.,
    The rest of your post is bitter fantasy – posted anonymously by a fearless keyboard warrior who lacks the guts to be identified so his (alleged) glorious record can be examined, whereas I am identifiable and my service record is in the public domain.
    He gets his rocks off by making up stories about my service without ever having anything to do with me or the men with whom I served, who are in a much better position to make judgements.
    He is egged on by a bunch of misfits on this site who never saw active service, but fantasise that they would have if they could have.
    Last year a failed pseudo historian also got in the act but retired hurt when he got his backside handed to him around a few quite easily verifiable facts.
    I could have a lot of fun by making up fantasy about Johno, as he does about me, along the lines of –
    “Did you know he shot himself in the foot on his first tour? After joining up as a reg when he couldn’t get a job, only to be booted from one battalion another because he was such a bugger of a soldier. He has never gotten over the historical fact that the Vietnamese prevailed in the end, and takes his bitterness out by abusing other veterans”.
    I could do that – but I won’t. It’s just as valid as the fantasy he posts about my service. But I exhibit a little more class.
    I never “peeled spuds” – I was never a “stenographer”, and like many other Nashos who didn’t want to be there, I was at the sharp end saving some other poor bugger from that experience for half of my tour.
    We were fighting for each other – not to save the Vietnamese from Communism, to keep Nixon in the White House, or the Coalition in power.
    We were generally successful in the first endeavour, because most of us came home.
    Those who were fighting for the two other reasons have never quite recovered from the nasty reality of history.
    It’s all in my book – a book that the men I served with in 5 platoon and Q platoon have received well.
    These are the men whose opinions I value – not those of superannuated ex military who lack any real appreciation of the history of the country they claim to have fought for.
    I am abused here, Old Tom Parr, because I don’t kowtow to the Catallaxy orthodoxy – simple as that, and confected stories about my service are the weapon of choice.
    And I don’t give a stuff.
    I’ve dealt quite successfully with abuse and hostility all my life – mostly from disturbed kids. Much of what comes up here reminds me unerringly of them. Compared to many of them, this crew are pissweak. There’s a lot of mental illness lurking here.
    And by the way – I detest the label “veteran”. It’s a transpacific term My dad was called a “returned serviceman”. That was good enough for him, and it’s good enough for me.

  34. Fat Tony
    #3304737, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    1735099 = Troll
    Do not engage trolls
    FUCK OFF TROLL

  35. calli
    #3304739, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    Thanks for that, Des. I misread the election results. My fiery glee is now subdued to ashes.

    Great, isn’t it? Reckless with childrens’ welfare, unlikely to be unseated.

  37. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3304742, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:04 pm

    Australian chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy on Monday said there was still no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission outside of China’s Hubei province,

    the man should read the cat

  38. stackja
    #3304743, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:05 pm

    The practice of quarantine began during the 14th century in an effort to protect coastal cities from plague epidemics. Ships arriving in Venice from infected ports were required to sit at anchor for 40 days before offloading on shore. This practice, called quarantine, was derived from the Italian words quaranta giorni which means “forty days”. From the 1830s until 1984, migrant ships arriving in Sydney with suspected contagious disease stopped inside North head and offloaded passengers and crew into quarantine to protect local residents.

  39. stackja
    #3304744, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    Fat Tony
    #3304737, posted on January 28, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    Scrolling, Scrolling, Scrolling… Rawhide!

  40. Boambee John
    #3304745, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:09 pm

    From the old thread.

    Lizzie at 1122

    Individual schools make their own decisions but the advice from the Australian government is to follow our medical advice,” he told ABC radio. “We want to make sure that we continue to send a message that Australia is open for international students.

    I am not sure if we are governed by idiots advised by fools, or by fools advised by idiots!

    As well as the above stupidity from Tehan, we had our Health (!?!?!?) MinisterHunt on the radio this morning, assuring us that there is no evidence of person to person transmission! Presumably the only common factor is everyone had a meal of raw bat!

  41. Mark M
    #3304746, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:13 pm

    Madeleine Morris, of abc factcheck, has decided to walk the talk.

    I factcheck Maddy.

    Calculating your carbon footprint. Here’s why my family will try to cut our emissions by 7.6 per cent

    “Sure, we fly for holidays quite a bit to visit the family in Queensland and usually a yearly overseas trip — but, hey, we offset those flights.”

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-01-28/climate-change-bushfires-and-cutting-my-carbon-emissions/11892230

    Wait. What?
    Carbon offsets?

    Carbon markets will not help stop climate change

    “We now know from abundant experience from various carbon markets how these trading systems can be gamed and cheated.”

    https://climatechangenews.com/2019/12/13/carbon-markets-will-not-help-stop-climate-change/

    Carbon offsets have patchy human rights record. Now UN talks erode safeguards

    https://climatechangenews.com/2019/12/09/carbon-offsets-patchy-human-rights-record-now-un-talks-erode-safeguards/

    A new global carbon market could unleash finance for projects around the world. But protections for local communities were weakened in draft rules at Cop25

    Maddy’s gonna need a bigger calculator.

  42. Johno
    #3304748, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    It hates being ridiculed for being the gutless little POGO it is. Diddums poncy poonce.

  43. Fisky
    #3304749, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    Oh dear. The CATO Institute’s immigration scholar, David Bier OPPOSES the Trump administration’s public charge rule, excluding immigrants who are almost certainly going to go on welfare.

    Never ever trust the “libertarian movement”!

    David Bier
    @David_J_Bier
    ·
    7h
    Disastrous, especially for immigrants and their American spouses, parents, and children. This rule is about indiscriminately keeping out low-income immigrants, not about welfare. It is the nativist version of executive action 10 times the scale of DACA
    Quote Tweet

    The Washington Post
    @washingtonpost
    · 8h
    Supreme Court allows Trump administration to implement new rules for immigrants who might use public-assistance programs https://washingtonpost.com/politics/courts_law/supreme-court-allows-trump-administration-to-proceed-with-immigration-rules/2020/01/27/6adb9688-412c-11ea-aa6a-083d01b3ed18_story.html

  44. Fisky
    #3304750, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:17 pm

    The “libertarian” movement is a total fraud, saying one thing but doing another. The reality is, they LOVE open borders especially with a welfare state for new arrivals.

  45. stackja
    #3304751, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:18 pm

    USA CDC:

    Q: How does the virus spread?

    A: This virus probably originally emerged from an animal source but now seems to be spreading from person-to-person. It’s important to note that person-to-person spread can happen on a continuum. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. It’s not clear yet how easily 2019-nCoV spreads from person-to-person. When person-to-person spread has occurred with MERS and SARS, it is thought to have happened mainly via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza and other respiratory pathogens spread. Spread of MERS and SARS between people has generally occurred between close contacts.

    Isolation once was at The Prince Henry Hospital for infectious diseases. Now open door to infection. Measles, now Wuhan flu.

  46. Dr Faustus
    #3304752, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    Now the doctor may be right, but wouldn’t prudence suggest a stricter approach is justified given the possible scenario if he is wrong?

    The precautionary principle only applies where the stakes are large, facts uncertain, and someone else owns the decision. Otherwise, BAU, with carefully crafted backup excuses for when things go wrong.

  47. Johno
    #3304754, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    “It is both his sword and his shield.” Thatis rather elegant Mater.

  48. Mother Lode
    #3304755, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    Offsets, if anything at all, are just a way of avoiding changing your lifestyle.

    Yet that decrepit outfit she works for is forever demanding new laws and rules to force other people to change their lifestyles.

    But what her offsets do is tell her she can scream, yell, upbraid and despise the great unwashed (who probably shower more regularly than her mung-flatulating set) with a clear conscience.

    Just consider of how shallow you have to be to do that.

  50. MarcH
    #3304757, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    The results of the latest ABC NEWS WATCH productivity survey are in and they are quite shocking.
    The independent assessment of the productivity of ABC’s News division has been undertaken since 2010 using data from 2003. The survey compares the number of news stories in ABC’s News Archive for the month of June each year against total staffing of ABC’s News Division recorded in ABC’s annual reports.

    The best figures over the 16 year time period were in 2008 when ABC’s 865 News staff produced 8894 stories at a rate of 10.3 stories per month. The trend since then has been spiralling downward at an astonishing rate with an exponential trend. The latest result for 2019 show ABC’s 1294 News Staff produced just 2948 stories last June. This amounts to just 2.3 stories per News Staffer per month. 2.3 per month!!! Of concern or something to welcome, our model projections that show there will be ZERO ABC news output in early 2021.

    For more on these figures see this exclusive ABC NEWS WATCH REPORT

    https://abcnewswatch.blogspot.com/2020/01/abc-news-productivity-model-indicate.html

  51. Roger
    #3304758, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Spread of MERS and SARS between people has generally occurred between close contacts.

    Would people spending hours together on a plane qualify as ‘close’?

    Not to mention the departure lounge.

  52. incoherent rambler
    #3304759, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    Is there anything to the rumour that ABC staff are the carriers of the CressidaVirus?

  53. Johno
    #3304760, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:26 pm

    Anyway Sniffy that’s your 2 minutes of fame this week. I shall now go back to ignoring you. Lift your game, lad and you might get off lightly next week. I said “might” not ” you will.” It is rather entertaining giving you a flogging now and then.

  54. Roger
    #3304761, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    Offsets, if anything at all, are just a way of avoiding changing your lifestyle.

    The Letters of Indulgence of the new religion.

  55. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3304762, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    Well, lookee New Fred. Masks on? Preppers all organised?

    Anyone wanting more discussion of the Corona virus check back this morning on ye Olde Fred. Especially China’s recent release of new figures. Plenty of evidence there that our politicians are ill advised, behind the times on this virus, and useless.

    Meanwhile, let’s declare this thread virus free. It’s so much nicer that way. So easy too. 🙂

  56. Rafiki
    #3304763, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    For those keen to understand how the Trump trial is unfolding. As I suggested on the old OF at 8.38am, and as reflected in Pam Bondi’s address, the Trump case will be (in part) that the evidence of the behaviour of the Bidens is such that it is at least a reasonable possibilty that Trump was motivated to force Ukraine to come down hard on corruption. From that it follows that there must be a reasonable doubt as to his guilt.

  57. incoherent rambler
    #3304764, posted on January 28, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    Meanwhile, let’s declare this thread virus free.

    First you need to scrub the floors with bleach.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.