I believe that individuals make prudential and moral mistakes all the time. However, the institution of government is not some magic correction fluid for wiping out these mistakes.— Arnold Kling
Tuesday Forum: January 28, 2020
Remember when people got sand in their gussets over New Year’s Eve fireworks?
Good times.
Good times.
Consensus reached on the OT:
This is the stupidest government in our history.
I remember someone here ( I think it was Felix) was quite adamant that the House subpoenas were the most valid subpoenas in history of subpoenas.
Not so:
Taken from here.
This government isn’t just stupid it’s positively dangerous.
They are prepared to kill millions of Australians to appease Chicom bat juice drinking filthbots.
Calli, from the old thread:
‘That jerk has Wannan by a swing of just +1.23%.
Tehan, get ready for a new job.’
Wannon is Western Distract squatter territory. Tehan’s 2PP vote in 2019 was 60.4%, and he is personally very popular – I have relatives who live near Hamilton.
He’s unlikely to be going anywhere in the foreseeable future.
The same government that will arrest you for transporting an apple over state lines will allow virus filled Zombies to sit next to your children in school.
Farewell Whiteman. Ken fairweather. Ripping yarn great bloke.
I would like to thank my family, especially my Mum who always told me to dream big, my teachers who have been such a wonderful example of what to avoid, my hair dresser, my valet, and all the little people, especially the seven who took up the eight posts before mine that has made my being ninth possible!
Meaningless number if the CressidaVirus strikes his electorate.
Thanks Mother Lode
I don’t think you’re on the list Rossini .
Unless you are his valet. Wait… are you his mum?
CDC has issued a level 3 warning for travel to CHina. Level 3 = avoid all non-essential travel to China.
Meanwhile, in Australia, there’s no warning on the Smart Traveller website.
From the giddy heights of ninth place, all little people look the same.
My apologies, Rossini. He did include you in the list as “all the little people”.
Conclusion of the government’s current travel advisory on Wuhan:
No cause for alarm, folks.
Except the Chinese concede the virus can be spread by carriers who are asymptomatic, which is why they are implementing the strictest quarantine regime in history, albeit too late.
Bee wisdom for the husbands among the Cats.
So we have a gargantuan health bureaucracy, yet we need to be taking advice for the health of our country from the WHO via China.
We also have an advertising agency, Tourism Australia, who take their lead from a Chinese tourism agency.
We also have an education minister who is full steam ahead, nothing to see here, yet individual schools have taken notice of punters concerns for Australian children’s welfare and have belatedly placed measures.
Why the fuck do we need to be paying all these hopeless clowns? What really is the benefit to taxpayers? It’s fucking zero, that’s what. More to the point, they’re cheaper on the dole than in their current grossly overpaid, diploma riding, self fulfilled positions.
The same government that will arrest you for transporting an apple over state lines will allow virus filled Zombies to sit next to your children in school.
Boom!
From the OT courtesy Boambee John:
Stupid and dangerous.
I think you are wrong on that one IT … it’s the state governments that legislate and enforce fruit quarantine between states. They are different entities to the Commonwealth which is responsible for border security and international quarantine. Just as an example … https://www.pir.sa.gov.au/biosecurity/fruit_fly/bringing_fruit_and_vegetables_into_south_australia
Note the South Australian government logo in the corner there.
I’ll be stealing that IT for a few Facebook rants as required.
Roger:
It’s up against a pretty tough field, but.
Now the doctor may be right, but wouldn’t prudence suggest a stricter approach is justified given the possible scenario if he is wrong?
The Chinese think so.
Because the other choice was Bill Shorten *sigh*.
Ask him to explain what makes humans outside of Hubei province different to humans inside Hubei province and when he fails to come up with a suitable explanation … sack him and list him as unsuitable to hold any position of responsibility.
Lilliana:
In one short sentence, our ruling elites have blown whatever shreds of competency they had left, out of the water.
From the old thread –
In our battalion, we called them “tracks”. You must have hung around with a bunch of Septics.,
The rest of your post is bitter fantasy – posted anonymously by a fearless keyboard warrior who lacks the guts to be identified so his (alleged) glorious record can be examined, whereas I am identifiable and my service record is in the public domain.
He gets his rocks off by making up stories about my service without ever having anything to do with me or the men with whom I served, who are in a much better position to make judgements.
He is egged on by a bunch of misfits on this site who never saw active service, but fantasise that they would have if they could have.
Last year a failed pseudo historian also got in the act but retired hurt when he got his backside handed to him around a few quite easily verifiable facts.
I could have a lot of fun by making up fantasy about Johno, as he does about me, along the lines of –
“Did you know he shot himself in the foot on his first tour? After joining up as a reg when he couldn’t get a job, only to be booted from one battalion another because he was such a bugger of a soldier. He has never gotten over the historical fact that the Vietnamese prevailed in the end, and takes his bitterness out by abusing other veterans”.
I could do that – but I won’t. It’s just as valid as the fantasy he posts about my service. But I exhibit a little more class.
I never “peeled spuds” – I was never a “stenographer”, and like many other Nashos who didn’t want to be there, I was at the sharp end saving some other poor bugger from that experience for half of my tour.
We were fighting for each other – not to save the Vietnamese from Communism, to keep Nixon in the White House, or the Coalition in power.
We were generally successful in the first endeavour, because most of us came home.
Those who were fighting for the two other reasons have never quite recovered from the nasty reality of history.
It’s all in my book – a book that the men I served with in 5 platoon and Q platoon have received well.
These are the men whose opinions I value – not those of superannuated ex military who lack any real appreciation of the history of the country they claim to have fought for.
I am abused here, Old Tom Parr, because I don’t kowtow to the Catallaxy orthodoxy – simple as that, and confected stories about my service are the weapon of choice.
And I don’t give a stuff.
I’ve dealt quite successfully with abuse and hostility all my life – mostly from disturbed kids. Much of what comes up here reminds me unerringly of them. Compared to many of them, this crew are pissweak. There’s a lot of mental illness lurking here.
And by the way – I detest the label “veteran”. It’s a transpacific term My dad was called a “returned serviceman”. That was good enough for him, and it’s good enough for me.
Thanks for that, Des. I misread the election results. My fiery glee is now subdued to ashes.
Great, isn’t it? Reckless with childrens’ welfare, unlikely to be unseated.
mainland chinese flocking to Hong Kong due to better health service
the man should read the cat
From the old thread.
Lizzie at 1122
Individual schools make their own decisions but the advice from the Australian government is to follow our medical advice,” he told ABC radio. “We want to make sure that we continue to send a message that Australia is open for international students.
I am not sure if we are governed by idiots advised by fools, or by fools advised by idiots!
As well as the above stupidity from Tehan, we had our Health (!?!?!?) MinisterHunt on the radio this morning, assuring us that there is no evidence of person to person transmission! Presumably the only common factor is everyone had a meal of raw bat!
Madeleine Morris, of abc factcheck, has decided to walk the talk.
I factcheck Maddy.
Calculating your carbon footprint. Here’s why my family will try to cut our emissions by 7.6 per cent
“Sure, we fly for holidays quite a bit to visit the family in Queensland and usually a yearly overseas trip — but, hey, we offset those flights.”
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-01-28/climate-change-bushfires-and-cutting-my-carbon-emissions/11892230
Wait. What?
Carbon offsets?
Carbon markets will not help stop climate change
“We now know from abundant experience from various carbon markets how these trading systems can be gamed and cheated.”
https://climatechangenews.com/2019/12/13/carbon-markets-will-not-help-stop-climate-change/
Carbon offsets have patchy human rights record. Now UN talks erode safeguards
https://climatechangenews.com/2019/12/09/carbon-offsets-patchy-human-rights-record-now-un-talks-erode-safeguards/
A new global carbon market could unleash finance for projects around the world. But protections for local communities were weakened in draft rules at Cop25
Maddy’s gonna need a bigger calculator.
Oh dear. The CATO Institute’s immigration scholar, David Bier OPPOSES the Trump administration’s public charge rule, excluding immigrants who are almost certainly going to go on welfare.
Never ever trust the “libertarian movement”!
The “libertarian” movement is a total fraud, saying one thing but doing another. The reality is, they LOVE open borders especially with a welfare state for new arrivals.
USA CDC:
Isolation once was at The Prince Henry Hospital for infectious diseases. Now open door to infection. Measles, now Wuhan flu.
The precautionary principle only applies where the stakes are large, facts uncertain, and someone else owns the decision. Otherwise, BAU, with carefully crafted backup excuses for when things go wrong.
Offsets, if anything at all, are just a way of avoiding changing your lifestyle.
Yet that decrepit outfit she works for is forever demanding new laws and rules to force other people to change their lifestyles.
But what her offsets do is tell her she can scream, yell, upbraid and despise the great unwashed (who probably shower more regularly than her mung-flatulating set) with a clear conscience.
Just consider of how shallow you have to be to do that.
The results of the latest ABC NEWS WATCH productivity survey are in and they are quite shocking.
The independent assessment of the productivity of ABC’s News division has been undertaken since 2010 using data from 2003. The survey compares the number of news stories in ABC’s News Archive for the month of June each year against total staffing of ABC’s News Division recorded in ABC’s annual reports.
The best figures over the 16 year time period were in 2008 when ABC’s 865 News staff produced 8894 stories at a rate of 10.3 stories per month. The trend since then has been spiralling downward at an astonishing rate with an exponential trend. The latest result for 2019 show ABC’s 1294 News Staff produced just 2948 stories last June. This amounts to just 2.3 stories per News Staffer per month. 2.3 per month!!! Of concern or something to welcome, our model projections that show there will be ZERO ABC news output in early 2021.
For more on these figures see this exclusive ABC NEWS WATCH REPORT
https://abcnewswatch.blogspot.com/2020/01/abc-news-productivity-model-indicate.html
Spread of MERS and SARS between people has generally occurred between close contacts.
Would people spending hours together on a plane qualify as ‘close’?
Not to mention the departure lounge.
Is there anything to the rumour that ABC staff are the carriers of the CressidaVirus?
Offsets, if anything at all, are just a way of avoiding changing your lifestyle.
The Letters of Indulgence of the new religion.
Well, lookee New Fred. Masks on? Preppers all organised?
Anyone wanting more discussion of the Corona virus check back this morning on ye Olde Fred. Especially China’s recent release of new figures. Plenty of evidence there that our politicians are ill advised, behind the times on this virus, and useless.
Meanwhile, let’s declare this thread virus free. It’s so much nicer that way. So easy too. 🙂
For those keen to understand how the Trump trial is unfolding. As I suggested on the old OF at 8.38am, and as reflected in Pam Bondi’s address, the Trump case will be (in part) that the evidence of the behaviour of the Bidens is such that it is at least a reasonable possibilty that Trump was motivated to force Ukraine to come down hard on corruption. From that it follows that there must be a reasonable doubt as to his guilt.
First you need to scrub the floors with bleach.