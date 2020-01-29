A bit like the Queen approving the Declaration of Independence



The European Parliament is set to approve the terms of the UK’s departure from the European Union in an historic vote on Wednesday.

The 751 representatives will debate the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in Brussels before, it is widely expected, giving their backing to the UK-EU treaty.

The landmark session is set to feature valedictory speeches and even music.

It will mark the final stage of the ratification process, ahead of the UK’s exit at 23:00 GMT on 31 January…

A German MEP is planning a sing-a-long to Auld Lang Syne. The SNP group have arranged for a piper to play them out of the building.