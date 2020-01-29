‘Champions Folau and Court Defy The Haters and Win’

FIRST things first: let it never be forgotten that Australia’s top rugby union and rugby league officials banned devout Christian Israel Folau from making a living as a footballer in this country. Forever. Why? Because using biblical references, Folau condemned homosexuality (amongst several other things). This has never happened before. Statistically, hardly anybody actually is homosexual but the gay lobbies of the Western world have used incitement, defamation, harassment, lawfare and various forms of blackmail to con politicians, administrators, businesses and corporations into seeing them as an army and the ‘acceptance’ of their predilections as the GMT of social harmony. By contrast, if you stomp a man’s head till it cracks in several places and do time in prison for it, Australian rugby league bosses welcome you back with loving arms. It is therefore happy news that Folau has been contracted to play in the Super League for Catalans Dragons. The French team – the 2018 Challenge Cup winners – has signed him for 2020. Literally within minutes, the usual haters strong-armed the first team the Dragons will face this season – Wigan Warriors – into debasing themselves in protest. Debasing themselves as men. Nineteen minutes after the Folau deal was made public, Wigan Tweeted that it would hold a “pride day” when Catalans meet them at their Manchester home ground in March. Wigan players will wear rainbow socks and laces; homosexuals will also be bussed in to cheer them on.

Wigan’s executive director and former playing great, Kris Radlinski – presumably with a straight face – explained why his organisation so hurriedly decided to force the ‘Warriors’ to become the Village People for a day: “Rugby league has a strong history of inclusion, of breaking down barriers and of being a forward-thinking sport. I think that today more than any day that it is vitally important we reiterate that message.” He didn’t explain why inciting a stadium and a city to hate a black man ostracised from his homeland is forward-thinking. Radlinski has made a more impressive than usual transition from player to management, however, which suggests he’s cunning enough to realise there are virtue-signaling points galore to be had for the lynching of Israel Folau.

There are plenty available for John McEnroe too. The tennis genius who did more than any other player to bring his game into disrepute – albeit that many loved watching his chaotic tantrums – is clever enough to denounce another, far greater ‘outspoken’ prodigy in one Margaret Court AO MBE. Along with Martina Navratilova, he wants the Grand Slam legend’s eponymous arena to be renamed to punish her for espousing Folau-like beliefs – meaning, conventional Christian beliefs – about homosexuality. Both foreigners unveiled a half-baked banner yesterday calling for the venue to be renamed “Evonne Goolagong Arena.” I guess somebody told them Mrs Cawley’s aboriginality cancels out any flak about bigotry that could arise if the facility were re-badged for a political reason. And the crowds? They love Margaret more than ever.

It’s the cruelty – verging on psychic violence – that has become the hallmark of these cancel-culture vendettas. The gay lobby’s campaigns – handily, these are now conducted more or less automatically on their behalf – are the most vitriolic of all. Garbed in the robes of ‘tolerance,’ zealots seek not merely to right a perceived wrong but to spiritually destroy their enemies and frighten away their defenders. Margaret Court is 77 years-old. She is the Donald Bradman of tennis. When she was accumulating her titles, it was genuinely, colossally difficult to do so as a woman. McEnroe – a USAF brat – had no such difficulties. Nor did Navratilova. But as Court enters into her final years in this life, both of these callous individuals want her to suffer the ignominy and humiliation of seeing her name physically stripped from Margaret Court Arena. What sort of human being even considers such an act? Not only are they lesser champions, they are also Court’s moral inferiors. They and others will continue to speak of her as a criminal, just as Super League CEO Robert Elstone does of Folau. Theatrically angered by Folau’s comeback in the northern hemisphere, Elstone boasts that he has extracted from Catalans an assurance that “strict guidelines are in place to prevent the player from repeating his comments.” The good news: people this frightened have no chance of winning the long game. None whatsoever.