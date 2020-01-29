‘Champions Folau and Court Defy The Haters and Win’

FIRST things first: let it never be forgotten that Australia’s top rugby union and rugby league officials banned devout Christian Israel Folau from making a living as a footballer in this country. Forever. Why? Because using biblical references, Folau condemned homosexuality (amongst several other things). This has never happened before. Statistically, hardly anybody actually is homosexual but the gay lobbies of the Western world have used incitement, defamation, harassment, lawfare and various forms of blackmail to con politicians, administrators, businesses and corporations into seeing them as an army and the ‘acceptance’ of their predilections as the GMT of social harmony. By contrast, if you stomp a man’s head till it cracks in several places and do time in prison for it, Australian rugby league bosses welcome you back with loving arms. It is therefore happy news that Folau has been contracted to play in the Super League for Catalans Dragons. The French team – the 2018 Challenge Cup winners – has signed him for 2020. Literally within minutes, the usual haters strong-armed the first team the Dragons will face this season – Wigan Warriors – into debasing themselves in protest. Debasing themselves as men. Nineteen minutes after the Folau deal was made public, Wigan Tweeted that it would hold a “pride day” when Catalans meet them at their Manchester home ground in March. Wigan players will wear rainbow socks and laces; homosexuals will also be bussed in to cheer them on.
Wigan’s executive director and former playing great, Kris Radlinski – presumably with a straight face – explained why his organisation so hurriedly decided to force the ‘Warriors’ to become the Village People for a day: “Rugby league has a strong history of inclusion, of breaking down barriers and of being a forward-thinking sport. I think that today more than any day that it is vitally important we reiterate that message.” He didn’t explain why inciting a stadium and a city to hate a black man ostracised from his homeland is forward-thinking. Radlinski has made a more impressive than usual transition from player to management, however, which suggests he’s cunning enough to realise there are virtue-signaling points galore to be had for the lynching of Israel Folau.
There are plenty available for John McEnroe too. The tennis genius who did more than any other player to bring his game into disrepute – albeit that many loved watching his chaotic tantrums – is clever enough to denounce another, far greater ‘outspoken’ prodigy in one Margaret Court AO MBE. Along with Martina Navratilova, he wants the Grand Slam legend’s eponymous arena to be renamed to punish her for espousing Folau-like beliefs – meaning, conventional Christian beliefs – about homosexuality. Both foreigners unveiled a half-baked banner yesterday calling for the venue to be renamed “Evonne Goolagong Arena.” I guess somebody told them Mrs Cawley’s aboriginality cancels out any flak about bigotry that could arise if the facility were re-badged for a political reason. And the crowds? They love Margaret more than ever.
It’s the cruelty – verging on psychic violence – that has become the hallmark of these cancel-culture vendettas. The gay lobby’s campaigns – handily, these are now conducted more or less automatically on their behalf – are the most vitriolic of all. Garbed in the robes of ‘tolerance,’ zealots seek not merely to right a perceived wrong but to spiritually destroy their enemies and frighten away their defenders. Margaret Court is 77 years-old. She is the Donald Bradman of tennis. When she was accumulating her titles, it was genuinely, colossally difficult to do so as a woman. McEnroe – a USAF brat – had no such difficulties. Nor did Navratilova. But as Court enters into her final years in this life, both of these callous individuals want her to suffer the ignominy and humiliation of seeing her name physically stripped from Margaret Court Arena. What sort of human being even considers such an act? Not only are they lesser champions, they are also Court’s moral inferiors. They and others will continue to speak of her as a criminal, just as Super League CEO Robert Elstone does of Folau. Theatrically angered by Folau’s comeback in the northern hemisphere, Elstone boasts that he has extracted from Catalans an assurance that “strict guidelines are in place to prevent the player from repeating his comments.” The good news: people this frightened have no chance of winning the long game. None whatsoever.
I had assumed CL was the sort of person who’d inhale First Things.
(TLDR: there’s a problem with invoking ‘christian’ to describe Folau)
https://www.firstthings.com/web-exclusives/2019/04/israel-folau-unlikely-martyr
‘Champions Folau and Court Defy The Haters and Win’
That’s why they’re champions, not woke losers.
The gay lobby clearly wants to utterly destroy Folau. They hounded him out of one job and clearly want to prevent him ever being employed again. They certainly don’t care about punishment fitting the crime or turning the other cheek.
“stevem
#3305674, posted on January 29, 2020 at 4:40 pm
The gay lobby clearly wants to utterly destroy Folau. They hounded him out of one job and clearly want to prevent him ever being employed again. They certainly don’t care about punishment fitting the crime or turning the other cheek.”
That’s right…it was never about “love”…cough, cough, cough….it was only ever about hate, contempt and hard core LGTBQRSTI Marxist agendas.
More fool those who voted yes.
McEnroe is a misogynist. Picking on elderly ladies brought up in a different era with a different background to his and he presumes he is very superior. Dreadful, awful man.
Well written C.L.
I don’t know what this means.
No, there isn’t.
That angry First Things article manages to miss the point entirely.
Nobody (except his fellow pentecostalists) argues Folau is “orthodox.”
But he is entitled to profess his views – religious or not – and he is certainly a Christian, albeit a flawed one (like all of us). Speaking personally, I detest his modus operandi.
It’s also kind of patronising and hypocritical to criticise Folau for using Twitter when Trueman himself is using a blog site.
Diddums.
The good news: people this frightened have no chance of winning the long game. None whatsoever.
Great conclusion CL.
How do we, as ordinary people put these self apointed Inquisitors in their place. I can’t stand McEnroe – both for his entitlement and for his pathetic whining – voice commentary on the tennis, which occasionally includes the actual tennis. The attempted action against Margaret Court is obviously futile but the persecution of Israel Folau must be criminal. Are his lawyers ready to do battle again? Disgusting “people” – and I don’t mean Court or Folau.
Pyrmonter, I think you’d be on more solid ground had you objected to my use of “devout.”
That could be open to misinterpretation.
Put it another way: I have the highest respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. I think she’s the world’s greatest head of state (with daylight second) and one of the finest Christian leaders – arguably, the finest crowned leader – in the world today. But as a Catholic, I regard the foundational ideas of her church as heterodox, if not heretical.
The gay lobby perhaps, but not all gays from what i understand. This pogrom on Folau also involves the majority of the Left and especially the MSM. Just this morning the Age mentioned Folau and his slur on gays, but no mention of the fact that he was quoting the Bible, which included a host of other sinners.
CL, posts like this would make sense if it wasn’t Folau who made bogus religious discrimination claims, dragged his employer to FWA, which is the same as dragging someone to the HRC and all the while supported in this shameless game of leftist identity politics by the Christian lobby.
Thanks to this concerted assault on our free speech, freedom of association and capitalism in general, launched by Folau, the Christian lobby and anyone supporting them, we now have potential laws in the works, that will further solidify Christianity as just another special interest group, with special privileges just like those you’re trying to criticize and falsely blame for this situation.
Due to a lack of principles and integrated thinking you’ve supported the very incitement, defamation, harassment, lawfare and various forms of blackmail to con politicians, administrators, businesses and corporations into seeing YOURSELVES as an army and the ‘acceptance’ of YOUR particular predilections that everyone else needs to be subsidizing in one way or another.
Or to put it more succinctly: do you even hear yourself?
Tolerance = you shut up
Diversity = quotas for people other than you
SSM decoded: anti hetero marriage and centuries of successful social structure
Divisive = conservative
Inclusive: see diversity
Iampeater would make sense in some other blog, but here he is correctly tagged as a blowhard whose day is largely wasted trying to denigrate all and sundry on Catallaxy. Sad that he has not enough interests to keep him more productively occupied.
It’s always funny when the many clueless leftists who post at Australia’s Leading Right Wing blog try to suggest that one of the few actually right wingers posting here is the one in the wrong place.
McEnroe and Navratilova are cowardly bullies and they are plying their disgusting abuse in a foreign country. We only see these two nitwits once a year when they slither into Australia to be paid for commenting on the Australian Open. My message to the two of them is that if you cannot behave like decent civilised guests in our country then fuck off back to the USA. We don’t need bad mannered foreigners coming out here and demeaning one of our greatest ever tennis players. Go back to the USA and try pulling the same slimy trick on one of that nations greats.