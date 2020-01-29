BRIEFING as per template for Ministerial correspondence and advice in NSW Dept Health circa 2000

Cover sheet (one page)

Purpose: To make the choke point problem with unreliable energy a daily talking point at bus stops, lifts, water coolers, coffee shops and pubs.

The Critical Issues: (1) The state of power supply, running on the rims with no spare in the boot, and (2) the capacity of wind to substitute for coal if there is any failure in the coal stations or a station is lost (Liddell in 2023).

Background. The official narrative is that major wind and solar projects under construction will steadily make the coal-fired power stations redundant. They will also provide cheaper power.

This narrative is destroyed by the choke points. These occur when the supply from solar and wind is at the lowest points and the demand for power peaks in the evening.

Key features of the situation. (see Briefing Paper attached)

Recommendations.

That all politicians be advised of the critical threat posed by the choke points. This message to be conveyed by party workers in their constituency

That pundits on TV, radio and print media be advised and provided with supporting information so they can pass the message to the public.

That graffiti artists be engaged to cater for people who don’t read or listen to the radio.

That material be produced in 107 community languages screened to eliminate gender biased terminology or otherwise give offence to minorities.

That news and weather reports include the % of demand for power being supplied by wind at the time.

Choke Point Briefing Paper

Purpose. To provide supporting information and speech dot points.

Key features of the situation.

With the loss of several coal fired power stations in recent years there is no spare capacity in the system. This has been signalled by the AEMO and it has prompted the use of the so-called Reserve Supplies

Liddell is scheduled to close in 2023 taking 1.8GW out of the system.

Without sufficient additional power to replace Liddell many lights will go out on summer evenings and probably winter evenings as well.

In the evening around dinnertime 30+GW of power is required and the wind supply is critical because the sun has set before the winter peak and it is fading away at that time in summer.

This is the picture showing the dinnertime situation last night.

Major solar and wind projects are under construction and it is assumed that some 7GW of new wind in the pipeline will cover the loss of Liddell.

What is 7GW of theoretical (plated) capacity worth at the choke point? That can be as low as 2% of plated capacity and several times a month if is below 10% for some time of the day (the data points are three hour intervals).

The supply through January https://anero.id/energy/wind-energy/2020/january

The highest point was 56% of plated capacity and the low point was 4.7%

The current 7GW of wind capacity plus another 7 on the way add up to 1.4GW at 10% of capacity, compared with 1.7GW 24/7 from Liddell.

Battery storage of spare power at the high time of sun and wind is not viable – check the arithmetic for the Musk battery in SA.

Pumped hydro is a mirage, consider the waste of power, the capital cost and the timetable for construction.

Another take on the situation – the % contribution from Wind at 6.30pm from January 1.

6, 5.5, 6, 12, 12.5, 8, 6, 8, 8, 9, 10, 8.5, 5, 6, 10, 14, not recorded, 8, 12, 10, 3.2, 8, 8, 7, 6, 6, 5, 6.

Conclusion. In the foreseeable future (say a couple of election cycles) there is no way for wind power to substitute for coal fired power and any loss of coal-fired capacity will be catastrophic unless some other cost-effective and reliable substitute can be found, preferably before 2023.

Recommendation. That the problem of the choke point in wind power be explained to politicians and the public so it becomes a topic of discussion in political party rooms and elsewhere.