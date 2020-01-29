The sadness is settled

Posted on 8:43 am, January 29, 2020 by currencylad

Top academics write to Morrison Government asking for ‘deep cuts’ to Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Ronald Rapee, Centre for Emotional Health at Macquarie University, is a signatory. (The letter).

3 Responses to The sadness is settled

  1. duncanm
    #3305362, posted on January 29, 2020 at 8:52 am

    I suggest we begin by cutting power to all academic establishments… especially those particle physics blokes.

  2. Iain Russell
    #3305365, posted on January 29, 2020 at 8:57 am

    I look forward to one of the Chinese signatories translating this and sending it to Xi Jinping. His response would be marvellous.

  3. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3305369, posted on January 29, 2020 at 9:09 am

    If ScoMo fires all those academics they will not have to fly to other countries so much and the cut to CO2 emissions would be enormous.

    (Btw did Professor Mickey Mouse sign the letter like last time? He’s a highly regarded and very prominent contributor to the wellbeing of humanity.)

