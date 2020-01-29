They know what the right answer is …

… but they don’t care

Not to mention:

  1. Pyrmonter
    #3305664, posted on January 29, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    ‘The Dems did it, so why shouldn’t the GOP’

    Those of us over 25 can remember when the GOP was the party of limited government, outraged at Obama’s (and before him, Clinton’s) use of executive power to disregard the legislative will of the Congress.

  2. jupes
    #3305673, posted on January 29, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    … but they don’t care

    The Democrats have lost the emotion of shame along with any principles they may have had.

    They are a disgrace to all their predecessors who made their country great.

  3. jupes
    #3305675, posted on January 29, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Those of us over 25 can remember when the GOP was the party of limited government, outraged at Obama’s (and before him, Clinton’s) use of executive power to disregard the legislative will of the Congress.

    Are you implying this is what Trump has done here?

    If so you are a ignorant tool.

  4. Robbo
    #3305702, posted on January 29, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Of course those words were being used to protect Bill Clinton but the Democrats only believe a Democrat President should not be impeached regardless of evidence. It is a different ball game when they set out to impeach a Republican President. None of those demands they made during the Clinton hearings apply when it is Trump and the Republicans under attack. What total bloody hypocrites they are.

