When it comes to public health matters, it would seem that very few members of the federal or state governments have a clue. The same could be said of the bureaucrats, including the weird Chief Medical Officers who really have little expertise and don’t have serious jobs.
(Dr Brendan Murphy has been all over the shop. First, there was nothing to worry about. Then he told us all to go to local pharmacists because they will be the first line of defence and if there is any doub,t the person should then wear a mask even though there are none available. Now he’s worried that asymptomatic persons could spread the virus. Who knows?)
But the award for dope of the week must go to federal health minister, Dan Tehan. He obviously thinks that commercial considerations should outweigh a few deaths here and there.
Education Minister Mr Tehan said on Tuesday that Australia must “send a message” that the country is still open to international students, and all schools should follow the advice that pupils must be in class.
Education Minister Dan Tehan has chastised private schools who are telling Chinese students and other pupils who have visited China to stay home to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
Oh, I thought Liberals support private schools and their right to make their own decisions. Clearly, not.
Of course, that was then. Now it seems that advice has changed – the virus appears to be potentially spread by persons with no symptoms or contract with someone with the virus – but I guess Tehan thought he needed to defend the commercial (and non-racist) interests of the education sector.
Sigh.
Well Tehan being a member of the LNP is a priori racist, so their ABC and FauxFacts asked one of his staffers what racist policies he was going to implement, and he overreacted.
Leave aside momentarily the question of whether the federal education minister has any role in the management of schools. What exactly is the merit in saying ‘Australia is open for business’ when that message is ‘Australia won’t protect your child from an impending infectious disease’? Hardly the greatest boast for those selling spaces at Dotheboys Hall on Yarra/Torrens etc.
I think it was of these clowns that was reported yesterday as saying that no need to worry, the deaths are mostly old people.
Oh, that’s all right then.
I, and quite a few here, would just have to cop it sweet.
What a fucking disgrace [email protected]#$%^ are.
I might be a bit on in years but that is all!!
It’s quite depressing really. This Liberal government seems to be getting worse at every turn. What happened to maturity, considered thought and intelligence. Do these people run their own lives in exactly the same manner, haphazardly, without thought and shooting from the hip at every decision making time?
In his defence I suppose it could be said he was merely folliwing the “best advice” from “the experts”, i.e. the WHO.
The latter have now said they “deeply regret” getting these things wrong.
What are the “learnings” from this?
1. Why do we have state and commonwealth chief medical offciers who merely parrot to their relevant ministers the WHO line without any independent investigations/analysis by their gargantuan Health departments?
2. Politically, precaution is better than having to say sorry. It’s also vastly cheaper to ask students to self-isolate than to implement segregation in schools.
3. Alas, there is no cure for being Dan Tehan.
Listen you fucking idiot. You will not have a surplus in 2020. It’s done. Give up this stupid charade and just do the right thing. Twat.
The world doesn’t give a
rat’sbat’s arse about Australia’s ‘messages,’ you lunatic.
It’s the AIDS thing all over again. That is: allowing people to die is a small price to pay to avoid discriminating against an approved but diseased grievance group – in this case, Chinamen.
Just wow: the health minister wants carriers in classrooms. He should be sacked.
The globalist agenda can’t progress so easily if national borders have an actual function. I notice the latest wrongologist position is that sending people to Christmas Island for quarantine is tantamount to torture and discriminatory.