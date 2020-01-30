When it comes to public health matters, it would seem that very few members of the federal or state governments have a clue. The same could be said of the bureaucrats, including the weird Chief Medical Officers who really have little expertise and don’t have serious jobs.

(Dr Brendan Murphy has been all over the shop. First, there was nothing to worry about. Then he told us all to go to local pharmacists because they will be the first line of defence and if there is any doub,t the person should then wear a mask even though there are none available. Now he’s worried that asymptomatic persons could spread the virus. Who knows?)

But the award for dope of the week must go to federal health minister, Dan Tehan. He obviously thinks that commercial considerations should outweigh a few deaths here and there.

Education Minister Mr Tehan said on Tuesday that Australia must “send a message” that the country is still open to international students, and all schools should follow the advice that pupils must be in class. Education Minister Dan Tehan has chastised private schools who are telling Chinese students and other pupils who have visited China to stay home to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Oh, I thought Liberals support private schools and their right to make their own decisions. Clearly, not.

Of course, that was then. Now it seems that advice has changed – the virus appears to be potentially spread by persons with no symptoms or contract with someone with the virus – but I guess Tehan thought he needed to defend the commercial (and non-racist) interests of the education sector.

Sigh.