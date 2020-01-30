Frontrunner Joe tells voters it’s evening in America

Posted on 9:01 am, January 30, 2020 by currencylad

Biden acknowledges he might die in office: ‘I’m an old guy’.

This entry was posted in American politics. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Frontrunner Joe tells voters it’s evening in America

  1. bemused
    #3306274, posted on January 30, 2020 at 9:18 am

    And like the rest of the Democrat contenders, want to screw the country before they kick the bucket.

  2. Andre Lewis
    #3306284, posted on January 30, 2020 at 9:30 am

    He could die before the election too. Figuratively speaking he already has.

  3. Robbo
    #3306296, posted on January 30, 2020 at 9:54 am

    Biden says it is possible he could die in office if elected President. I can assure you right now that that will not happen because American voters are actually smarter than your average bear so there is no chance that he will be President. When creepy old Joe cashes in his chips he will be known as Mr Biden the guy who once thought he could fondle his way into the White House.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.