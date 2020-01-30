When it’s the witches running the witch-hunt

GIVEN Victoria is the most corrupt state in Australia and possibly one of the most corrupt in the Anglophone world, you’d think its Attorney-General would have her hands full – hosing out the nasty, fly-blown portaloo that is Victoria Police for starters. But no. Jill Hennessy has instead taken time to write to Governor-General David Hurley demanding Bettina Arndt be stripped of her Order of Australia. Amongst other thought crimes, Arndt blew the whistle on that ultra dodgy university sexual assault ‘survey.’ The wacko request will of course be ignored by Yarralumla. Hennessy does have supporters, though.
Jenna Price today: How can a woman who supports a convicted male paedophile be rewarded?
Jenna Price in 2016: For Australian women, the Hillary Clinton ascendancy is glorious.
Chaser: Harvey Weinstein Is Accused of Sexually Assaulting a 16-Year-Old Model.
The hysterical attack on Arndt has taken off with especial gusto since she was AM-ed. A bizarre ‘investigation’ of her professional qualifications at New Matilda has been laughed off by Mark Latham and the woman herself. Other oddball feminist sites like Women’s Agenda have also joined the pile-on. So has Rosie Batty – who seems to believe her 2015 Australian of the Year award was a life peerage licensing her to return to the stage endlessly like John Farnham – and Clementine Ford (whose anti-male book, Boys Will Be Boys, is number 24,278 with a bullet on Amazon). With this many broomsticks overhead, Arndt must be doing a lot of good.