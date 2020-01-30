When it’s the witches running the witch-hunt

GIVEN Victoria is the most corrupt state in Australia and possibly one of the most corrupt in the Anglophone world, you’d think its Attorney-General would have her hands full – hosing out the nasty, fly-blown portaloo that is Victoria Police for starters. But no. Jill Hennessy has instead taken time to write to Governor-General David Hurley demanding Bettina Arndt be stripped of her Order of Australia. Amongst other thought crimes, Arndt blew the whistle on that ultra dodgy university sexual assault ‘survey.’ The wacko request will of course be ignored by Yarralumla. Hennessy does have supporters, though.

