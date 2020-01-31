A private room for Gaia but little Lorelei sent packing

Struggling public hospital refuses $15M donation because it was made by coal company.
The hospital will go on accepting electricity, however. For the time being anyway. Wyong Hospital made news nationwide last year when its staff failed to notice a toddler’s broken neck. The video of 21-month-old Lorelei Bellchambers in her body cast (that link) is unbearably heartbreaking. The hospital is now being investigated for negligence by NSW Health. If only its bosses were as concerned about medical competence as they are about the climate. Lorelei’s father describes the refusal to accept the donation – which could pay six nurses a year – as a ‘slap in the face.’ Central Coast Health District CEO Andrew Montague is unmoved. He says coal is contrary to “current community sentiment.” No it isn’t. But sending babies home with broken necks sure is.
Wyong and the Central Coast are another country. Dope addicted welfare bludgers. The thought of someone working, producing and contributing is anathema. The Gumment provides.
Absolute utter madness.
Someone should ask him where he got that idea from.
Twitter?
The ABC?
Neinfax?
I would like to press the point that the Health Department should withhold funding to the same amount – if they really want to make a moral point they should really forfeit the money, not get it topped up elsewhere (from taxpayers who generate the wealth overwhelmingly with fossil fuels like coal and oil). But, sadly, I know exactly where the reduction in funding would be felt. Not CEO’s salaries.
As for coal miners donating money, they could probably give the money to the health region and sneakily benefit patients in spite of hospital CEOs morality.