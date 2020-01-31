Dreyfus ordered P.S. mates to go after Abbott, CPAC organiser

AND they obeyed, of course. Because being diligently impartial public servants in Canberra comes with a very solemn and widely understood responsibility: to pursue conservatives on behalf of the ALP.
Labor frontbencher Mark Dreyfus sparked the Attorney-General’s Department’s push for Tony Abbott and the Australian organiser of last year’s Conservative Political Action Conference to register as agents of foreign influence.
In a meeting with senior representatives of the department’s integrity and security division on July 22, Mr Dreyfus encouraged officials to examine whether the three-day CPAC event held in August would trigger registration requirements under the government’s Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme. The exchange is revealed in documents obtained under Freedom of Information laws and has triggered fresh claims that Labor sought to use the scheme to “censor the free speech” of political rivals, a move that threatened “Australia’s democracy and national security”.
It has also stoked fears from conservatives that senior bureaucrats were “conspiring in secret with the Labor Party” to pursue the ALP’s opponents rather than using the scheme to identify more pressing threats to the national interest.
An internal document from the Attorney-General’s Department, obtained by free-market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs, states that Mr Dreyfus, Labor’s legal affairs spokesman, “queried the application of the scheme to foreign political organisations holding events in Australia”.
“He specifically raised the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to be held in Sydney on 9-11 August 2019, as an example of an event that may trigger registration obligations under the scheme and asked what the department planned to do about it,” the document says.
Following Mr Dreyfus’s intervention, the department wrote on August 2 to the event’s Australian organiser, Andrew Cooper, whose not-for-profit group LibertyWorks co-hosted CPAC with the American Conservative Union.
Excellent work by the IPA. Not merely excellent, in fact, but an historically important blow for freedom in this country. Imagine if this information had been buried in a ‘national security’ hidey-hole. The public would have been none the wiser; such gatherings could have become semi-criminalised as a matter of course. See also the feature article on this scandal by Evan Mulholland at the IPA site:
“Senior bureaucrats have been caught conspiring in secret with the Labor Party to intimidate and harass the ALP’s political opponents …”
“This conspiracy between Mr Dreyfus and powerful public officials has threatened Australia’s democracy and national security.”
“There must be an independent and public inquiry into this scandal to establish how far and deep this conspiracy has spread.”
Read the FOI release here (PDF). Page three especially reads like something from the files of the Gestapo. This is a very serious matter. Attorney-General Christian Porter must act. A thousand dollars says he won’t. For the record, the case against Andrew Cooper has suddenly been dropped by the Deep State. Funny that.
Colour me a cynic, wont be reported any where else.
If it’s reported there’ll be some kind of Bettina Arndt diversion focusing on some irrelevant detail about the IPA or its report.
The apple don’t fall far from the tree. Mark’s kooky dad, composer George Dreyfus, is still staging look-at-me protests and disrupting other peoples’ enjoyment over the failure of Opera Australia to stage an opera he wrote in 1970.
‘Because being diligently impartial public servants in Canberra comes with a very solemn and widely understood responsibility: to pursue conservatives on behalf of the ALP.’
And yet Sarah Chidgey, the official reportedly responsible for going after Abbott and Cooper, also took responsibility for a ‘chilling letter’ sent to Channel Nine after it aired Al Jazeera footage of a One Nation Senate candidate behaving badly in a strip joint. From the AFR, 14 August 2019:
‘Nine chief executive Hugh Marks told the [Senate Committee Media freedom] inquiry on Tuesday the broadcaster had received a “chilling” letter from the Attorney-General’s Department advising the company to conduct a self-assessment to see whether it should register on the government’s foreign influence transparency register following a report on One Nation Senate candidate Steve Dickson’s seedy behaviour in a US strip club.
Mr Dickson had been filmed by Qatari government-owned broadcaster al-Jazeera’s undercover investigative team for a story on links between One Nation and US gun lobby. Al-Jazeera said the footage was leaked to Channel Nine’s A Current Affair program without its permission.
Attorney-General Department’s deputy secretary Sarah Chidgey denied the government had overreached by contacting Channel Nine over the broadcast.
“It’s not a target,” she said. “I didn’t think it applied to Nine but wanted to raise the matter with them if they were aware of any different factual scenarios which suggested they should register.”
Heavying a media outlet whose footage embarrassed One Nation doesn’t really sound to me like harassing ‘conservatives on behalf of the ALP.’ Maybe Ms Chidgey is just over-zealous.
Labor certainly thought so:
‘Labor senator Jenny McAllister said it seemed a “surprising outcome” of the legislation that Australian media outlets were being singled out.
“I think many Australians would be surprised to find that the Attorney-General’s Department is writing to A Current Affair asking them to confirm whether or not they are agents of a foreign power,” she said.
Very clever. Just a friendly tap on the shoulder: ‘Nice conference you’ve got planned here.’
A commendable bit of legwork done by the IPA. But the complaint – that a federal politician of a non-government party was able to suggest that a bureaucrat do his job – is misconceived.
The problem is the legislation, not how it is administered. Suppose Shorten had won the last election and a Dave Sharma or Andrew Hastie had alerted the bureaucrat to some concerns about the activities of the Chinese communists: would the Cats be suggesting the bureaucrat could properly ignore information of that sort? Suppose Dreyfus, as AG, had raised the same complaints about LibertyWorks he did as an opposition member: would that have mattered? (Would it have come out?)
The idea that legislation of a general form can be administered so as to protect us from our enemies, but not our friends fails the substitution test: how do you think those powers will be administered when your political opponents are in power. In all likelihood, we could expect conduct comparable to what has transpired, if not worse. The answer is not a change in the executive officers administering it, but to resolve the problems with fundamentally difficult legislation.
‘Nine chief executive Hugh Marks told the [Senate Committee Media freedom] inquiry on Tuesday the broadcaster had received a “chilling” letter from the Attorney-General’s Department …
I have noticed that “chilling” is the most inapt and overused word on the Channel 9 news over the years.
Thanks CL…I posted this comment in The Oz under their article about this…
“Why am I not surprised by this? The truth is that this is an outrage of epic proportions. For months now I have long harboured an uneasy feeling that Labor was behind this. For the record I had the privilege of attending CPAC last year. It was a sensational three days of listening to and meeting like minded people and I am looking forward to this year’s conference.
I knew something was “amiss” when Keneally fronted the camera (something she likes to do a lot) and started fomenting and stoking “controversy” about the conference. It wasn’t as benign as the above piece says…that Keneally merely “railed against the ACU and LibertyWorks, questioning the extent to which they and their donors sought to “influence Australian politics”…it was actually a lot more insidious…Keneally and Labor sought to have Raheem Kassam banned from this country and smearing the conference and attendees as “far-right”. Whilst I am glad that Keneally’s intervention meant that the event sold out, as a single woman who attended the conference alone I was unnerved and hesitant at the thought of facing aggressive far-left protesters whilst trying to enter the event. As it was the first day was freezing cold and no one turned up to protest because if there is one thing we know and that is that adolescent leftist middle class protesters can’t and don’t protest in cold weather or rain. On the second day there was a smallish protest but the police kept them far away.
Whilst I have long been concerned about the state of free speech in this country there is something that concerns me even more and that is the deliberate targeting and smearing of conservatives in this country. The above report about Dreyfus and Labor proves me right.
I hope this doesn’t deter Andrew Cooper particularly considering the stresses that he has had to endure over the last few months…thanks to Dreyfus, Keneally and the A-G department. Andrew, if you are reading this….can’t wait for the next CPAC.
A friend of mine, someone who attended CPAC and who also comments here on the Cat…..sent an email around in October saying he was sure that Keneally and the ALP were involved in the targeting of Abbott and Cooper. I knew he was right and he has been proven right.
I simply can’t believe this country anymore. I don’t recognise it. I now firmly believe that we conservatives are being hunted….from the never ending vicious campaigns against Folau and Court, the vindictive and venal campaign against Arndt and now this.
Great work to the IPA.
Background on the legislation (with the IPA making sense on the source of the problem)
https://ipa.org.au/ipa-today/this-foolish-act-must-be-repealed-at-once
“Pyrmonter
#3307617, posted on January 31, 2020 at 12:31 pm
You’re right Pyrmonter…the source of the problem is the legislation…enacted by always stupid effing Liberals….this kind of legislation will only ever empower the left and their hacks in the PS. It is another 18C to be used against anyone on right.
So, according to some, Tony Abbott and organisers of a conservative conference were doing something warranting the same sort of investigation as when Australian politicians consort with and maybe do worse than that with Chinese communists? Give me a break.
I think Porter knew all about Dreyfus’ coercion and was happy to see the legislation used for the LNP to rid themselves of conservatives.
He probably thought it a great joke.
Otherwise how can anyone in that high position of public life be so incompetent to enact legislation like that which would inevitably backfire on themselves.