Dreyfus ordered P.S. mates to go after Abbott, CPAC organiser



Labor frontbencher Mark Dreyfus sparked the Attorney-­General’s Department’s push for Tony Abbott and the Australian organiser of last year’s Conservative Political Action Conference to register as agents of foreign ­influence.

In a meeting with senior representatives of the department’s integrity and security division on July 22, Mr Dreyfus encouraged officials to examine whether the three-day CPAC event held in ­August would trigger registration requirements under the government’s Foreign Influence Transparency Scheme. The exchange is revealed in documents obtained under Freedom of Information laws and has triggered fresh claims that Labor sought to use the scheme to “censor the free speech” of political rivals, a move that threatened “Australia’s democracy and national security”.

It has also stoked fears from conservatives that senior bureaucrats were “conspiring in secret with the Labor Party” to pursue the ALP’s opponents rather than using the scheme to identify more pressing threats to the national ­interest.

An internal document from the Attorney-General’s Department, obtained by free-market think tank the Institute of Public Affairs, states that Mr Dreyfus, Labor’s legal affairs spokesman, “queried the application of the scheme to foreign political organisations holding events in ­Australia”.

“He specifically raised the upcoming Conservative Political ­Action Conference (CPAC) to be held in Sydney on 9-11 August 2019, as an example of an event that may trigger registration obligations under the scheme and asked what the department planned to do about it,” the document says.

Following Mr Dreyfus’s intervention, the department wrote on August 2 to the event’s Australian organiser, Andrew Cooper, whose not-for-profit group LibertyWorks co-hosted CPAC with the American Conservative Union.