Exactly a billion

Posted on 10:56 am, January 31, 2020 by currencylad

THE ABC’s “fact check” unit (established to sandbag leftist whoppers) has looked at the estimate that 1 billion animals have died during the summer bushfires. The figure was based on supposedly known organism density figures for particular areas and then extrapolated. The resultant guesstimate has already entered into climate folklore. However, despite what the ABC says there is no evidence to support the fund-raiser’s dream number. Zero. I’m no scientist but I know birds can fly, mammals can run and reptiles can scuttle. They’ve been escape artists in this regularly scorched continent for tens of thousands of years.

This entry was posted in Fake News, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Exactly a billion

  1. Tony Tea
    #3307477, posted on January 31, 2020 at 11:07 am

    When I heard this number bandied the other day my immediate reaction was “suuuuuuurre, there was.”

  2. bemused
    #3307487, posted on January 31, 2020 at 11:13 am

    Now why would any Greens supporting organisation exaggerate anything? One scientist gave us the tragic story that the koala is verging on extinction. These are reputable scientists who are as knowledgeable as climate scientists.

  3. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3307498, posted on January 31, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Dont knock it CL, they spent days crawling around on their knees counting them ,some of them ended ip in the same hospital as those thousands of US soldiers whose heads were smashen in by the Iranian missiles fired into Iraq in response the Trump murdering the peace loving Sulamani a hero and example to all true believers . Its not fair is it ?

  4. Ellen of Tasmania
    #3307505, posted on January 31, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Clear-felling creates safe spaces for animals during bushfires. Logging also means that roads and fire breaks are maintained.

    The greenies who profess to love their wildlife so much they want to keep bushland ‘untouched’, don’t seem to realise that Tassie wallabies – at least – much prefer improved pasture and rose bushes.

    And somewhere round here there’s a waddling wallaby full of lettuce, broccoli and peas. He left us the leeks.

  5. TFX
    #3307510, posted on January 31, 2020 at 11:30 am

    The 1 billion animals killed by the bushfire is only six months work by feral cats on our native fauna. https://www.livescience.com/65915-australia-cats-wildlife-killers.html

  6. Aethelred
    #3307513, posted on January 31, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Well, maybe 1 billion is mooted for propaganda purposes. BUT where the fires where burning hot I imagine the losses per hectare would be pretty accurate. After the 2006-7 fires I checked areas I was familiar with, including using a helicopter. Where there the fire crowned there was nothing for kilometers, no refugia and no where to run or fly to where there would be anything to eat.

    Now, there were no wildlife surveys before or after so no-one knows if there was loss of the rarer species.

  7. stackja
    #3307518, posted on January 31, 2020 at 11:34 am

    Lenore Taylor
    @lenoretaylor
    Defence force flies experts to Kosciuszko in corroboree frog rescue mission

  8. nb
    #3307527, posted on January 31, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Question 1) What is an animal for the purposes of this exercise?
    Invertebrates: Ant, beetle, fly, wasp, bee, moth, worm?
    Introduced feral species: Mouse, rabbit, cat, fox, deer, wild pig, sparrow?
    Introduced domesticated: Cows, sheep, horses, dogs, (non-feral) cats?
    Native warm blooded: Wombat, possum, koala, kangaroo?
    Native cold blooded: Snakes, lizards?
    How many larger native warm blooded animals were in the regions affected? Under one million? Under one hundred thousand?
    The figure of one billion is ludicrous. As ludicrous as the one billion dollars wasted on the ABC each year.

  9. nb
    #3307547, posted on January 31, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Professor Dickman uses the term ‘mammals, birds and reptiles’
    ABC uses the term ‘animals, birds and reptiles’

  10. Leigh Lowe
    #3307552, posted on January 31, 2020 at 11:53 am

    November 2019 :- “Our forests face an unprecedented extinction crisis with the numbers of many species down to critically endangered levels. Many parts of Victorian forests are devoid of wildlife.”
    January 2020 :- “Billions of animals killed!”

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #3307555, posted on January 31, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Does this include ants and flies?

  12. JC
    #3307561, posted on January 31, 2020 at 11:58 am

    I exterminated a bunch of ants the other day.

    A serious question here:

    Do they change the formula for insecticide due to resistance factors? They must, right?

  13. cuckoo
    #3307587, posted on January 31, 2020 at 12:13 pm

    For probably 20 years now, I’ve been hearing that this or that critter is the first Australian animal to be made extinct by climate change. But they have to keep updating it. Prize quote from that article:

    “It’s not a decision to take lightly,” Geoff Richardson, assistant secretary for environment and energy, told members of the Senate. “When something is listed as extinct it essentially ceases to get any protection.”

  14. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3307604, posted on January 31, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    If we shut down the ABC we’d have a billion dollars we could use to help the billion animals!

  15. MPH
    #3307620, posted on January 31, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    Feel free to get all autistic about the exact number but it is an important factor in describing the abject failure of green policies when it comes to protecting flora and fauna. The general populace may be more interested in intervention to protect cuddly koalas so I think it points in a helpful direction.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.