Exactly a billion

THE ABC’s “fact check” unit (established to sandbag leftist whoppers) has looked at the estimate that 1 billion animals have died during the summer bushfires. The figure was based on supposedly known organism density figures for particular areas and then extrapolated. The resultant guesstimate has already entered into climate folklore. However, despite what the ABC says there is no evidence to support the fund-raiser’s dream number. Zero. I’m no scientist but I know birds can fly, mammals can run and reptiles can scuttle. They’ve been escape artists in this regularly scorched continent for tens of thousands of years.

