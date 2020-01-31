From that ‘nice’ country Harry and Meghan have adopted

🚨PLEASE RETWEET, PLEASE HELP 🚨
I wrote a book criticizing Justin Trudeau.
Now police are investigating me.
I was interrogated for an hour by two federal agents.
BUT I SECRETLY RECORDED MY INTERROGATION ON VIDEO: https://t.co/F0uNmR7Izq .
— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 30, 2020
