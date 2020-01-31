How are you feeling, Jimmy? Like a mean motherf*cker, sir!

Posted on 9:50 pm, January 31, 2020 by currencylad

Defence force flies experts to Kosciuszko in corroboree frog rescue mission.

  1. Rossini
    #3308448, posted on January 31, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    “flies experts” is this a new mode of transport?

  2. Leo G
    #3308476, posted on January 31, 2020 at 10:42 pm

    Chytridiomycosis is an infectious disease of amphibians caused by fungal pathogen Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis. It has been wiping out amphibian populations around the world for the past 50 years. It infects only the keratin layers of amphibian skin tissue, but has infected amphibians even in pristine isolated habitats scattered around the world.
    It’s almost like the infection has been spread by the same researchers who frequent multiple isolated amphibian habitats with a view to protecting endangered species from natural selection influences.
    Double agents?

  3. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3308481, posted on January 31, 2020 at 10:48 pm

    So Leo their legs are no good to eat ? I mean why would you eat a coronoree frog when they are having such fun .

