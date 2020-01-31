Presidents present and past compare and contrast

And from the comments:
If you look at the photos, you can see who’s talking.
In the top photo, it is Dr. Anthony Fauci, a medical doctor at the National Institutes of Health who has worked on finding treatments for emergent diseases; his experience even includes working on SARS and Ebola. Everyone is listening attentively to Dr. Fauci, including President Trump.
In the other photo of the Ebola task force, the speaker is President Obama, a non-practicing attorney and community organizer who has had the flu a few times. Dr. Fauci is not at this meeting at all.
Neither the media and the left [same thing, obviously] have any idea about policy nor about what is required to make things work.
Biden is giving a two-fingered salute to Barry.
If there’s an emergency, fix the emergency.
You can play games after it’s over.
Would’ve been good to have Dr Carson in the photo though.
But CNN would never run a photo with him in it.
That would be unhelpful to their cause.
CNN?
’nuff said!
How do we know they don’t identify as women?
Did they even ask Dr Fauci was his pronouns are?
CNN have got their priorities right.
Diversity is far more important than tackling a very serious issue with the appropriate people (/sarc off).
Morons.
I’ll take competency over diversity any day.
I expect most people would.
Trump’s point proved yet again: the news media is the enemy of the people. They couldn’t give a fuck about public safety.
Dress code: business v slumber party.
I’m amazed that CNN thinks these images play against Trump. Also consider the Situation Room photos between touch-n-go bin Laden sting with Obama, no tie with SoS Clinton and a few other harmless smart casuals, looking to all effects like a bunch of strangers watching the footy in a corner of the ceiling TV at a fish-n-chip shop, to the polished table portrait of Trump’s men, symmetrical and suited, during the stunning strike on al-Bagdati.
Fred
#3308137, posted on January 31, 2020 at 6:56 pm
I know you are joking, but Im currently doing my paramedic degree and a mellinial in the class pulled up the instructor when he was talking about genital/medicine and gaining consent for carrying out procedures. (Basically informing someone of what you are going to be doing, why you are doing it and them giving the ok, fairly standard stuff).
Out of the blue soy boy starts waffling about “how do you know they are a woman” gender shit.
The instructor shut him down fairly quickly with “you treat what presents, not what they say”, or words to that effect.
The impeachment trial is taking place and this is the best CNN can come up with?
That says a lot.
It has nothing to do with outcomes, it has everything to do with diversity. Where are the LBGTQXYZ people in the top photo?