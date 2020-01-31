Presidents present and past compare and contrast

And from the comments:

If you look at the photos, you can see who’s talking.

In the top photo, it is Dr. Anthony Fauci, a medical doctor at the National Institutes of Health who has worked on finding treatments for emergent diseases; his experience even includes working on SARS and Ebola. Everyone is listening attentively to Dr. Fauci, including President Trump.

In the other photo of the Ebola task force, the speaker is President Obama, a non-practicing attorney and community organizer who has had the flu a few times. Dr. Fauci is not at this meeting at all.