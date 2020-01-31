“Remove your flags, and take them with you if you are leaving now. Good-bye”

I know you’ve all seen this already but just wanted to put it up so we can all share in the pleasure. These people have no idea what freedom means or why it is wanted. There is tyranny at every turn if you allow it, but if you have freedom, you do get used to it.
Farage: “We love Europe, we just hate the European Union.”
Chair: “Can I just say…The word hate was used in the last contribution…And I really think..we should not hate anyone, or any nation, or any people.”
There you have it, a typical EU lie. Farage could not have been clearer that he hated only the institution of the EU, not any nation or people. But the Chair blatantly misrepresented him to score a bogus political point. Good riddance to the lot of them.