Mann, who works at Penn State University, was honored in the category of story books for school kids. He co-authored “The TANTRUM that SAVED the WORLD”, with Australian-born illustrator Megan Herbert, who once helped TV scripting of Neighbours. Their target market starts with four-year-olds and goes all the way up to eight-year-olds. The AMS claims the book “engages readers with empathy and compassion and empowers them to help save animals and people from the threat of climate change.” In other words, by dimming lights and riding bikes, local kids can cancel out China’s planned addition of one coal-fired power plant per fortnight during the next decade.

Mann has expertise on tantrums. In 2012 he accused his climate foes of defaming a Nobel Laureate (himself), overlooking that he wasn’t a Nobel Peace Prize winner, let alone a Nobel Laureate.[ii]

The Tantrum book, published in late 2017, pre-dates little Greta Thunberg’s rise to guru-hood among climate alarmists. Yet its narrative arc is just like Greta’s.

POWER PINCH IN VICTORIA

AEMO request this afternoon. Use less power!

We encourage Victorian residents to reduce their energy usage if it is safe to do so. You can do this by:

> Turning off non-essential appliances including your washing machine/dishwasher

> Setting your air conditioner between 23-26 degrees

> Switching off your pool pumps

WINDWATCH. At 6.30 this evening the demand for power was 36.7GW (after a peak of 38 in the early afternoon. Wind provided 2GW (5.5%).

TERSE REPLIES TO PAUL KELLY from William Kininmonth and others.

Paul Kelly is only partially correct in his claim that assessment reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change represent a scientific consensus (“Any climate policy change is likely to be slow burn”, 29/1). The IPCC is made up of government-appointed representatives, not always scientists. The assessment reports are authored by people, mostly scientists, selected by the IPCC.

As a contributing reviewer of the draft fourth scientific assessment, I can confirm that IPCC authors neither debate with reviewers nor accept contrary conclusions drawn from the evidence presented.

The IPCC assessment reports represent only the consensus of government-appointed representatives and their selected authors. Those scientists holding contrary views on the complex issue of climate change and its causes are not represented in the IPCC consensus.

William Kininmonth, Docklands, Vic. William Kininmonth is a former head of Australia’s National Climate Centre. Profiled by Desmog, a fake science attack site. Interesting and informative site, the kind of research they publish does not come cheap.