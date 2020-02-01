No witnesses in Senate hearing now onto the election season

Posted on 10:14 am, February 1, 2020 by Steve Kates

Now official. No witnesses. No trial. On to the election, with these a pair of PDT trial ads that pave the way towards November. Iowa caucuses begin Monday. Then Trump’s state of the union.

The Democrats are running on abortion rights, gun control, Medicare for all plus free this and free that. Not to mention open borders. Plus the one-way media. As incompetent as the Democrats may be, they have an automatic constituency that reaches towards half the country, and then they will cheat like mad. Plus the impeachment saga will go on endlessly. It’s by no means over.

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3309096, posted on February 1, 2020 at 10:37 am

    The vote went as expected, with every Democrat voting for more witnesses and documents and every Republican voting against extending the trial, with the exceptions of Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

    Collins has been getting a lot of vile tweets from lefties this week, so it seems she’s trying to sit on the fence. Won’t help her. Dems hate her for voting for Kavanaugh. And Republican voters are 94% in favour of Trump (Quinnipiac poll 28 Jan), which means she’s going to struggle.

    As for Mitt, he has so annoyed Utahites that this has just happened:

    Utah lawmaker files bill to allow recall of sitting US senator (30 Jan)

    Hey I wonder who it’s aimed at. 😀

  2. bemused
    #3309105, posted on February 1, 2020 at 10:44 am

    Then there’s the registering of non-citizens for voting. The Dems have a lot of dirty tricks up their sleeves.

  3. Colonel Crispin Berka
    #3309108, posted on February 1, 2020 at 10:50 am

    So he hasn’t been acquitted, they just didn’t hold a trial?

    Is that in the rule book of this game?

  4. Zatara
    #3309116, posted on February 1, 2020 at 10:58 am

    The trial is still going on. They vote on the results next Wens.

    What happened today is that the Dems got a reality check.

    When you are prosecuting a trial you don’t ask the jury to provide the witnesses.

  5. stackja
    #3309118, posted on February 1, 2020 at 10:58 am

    bemused
    #3309105, posted on February 1, 2020 at 10:44 am
    Then there’s the registering of non-citizens for voting. The Dems have a lot of dirty tricks up their sleeves.

    Jeffery Epstein will vote early and often in many states.

  6. stackja
    #3309119, posted on February 1, 2020 at 10:59 am

    Pelosi invention failed patent case.

