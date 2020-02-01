No witnesses in Senate hearing now onto the election season

Now official. No witnesses. No trial. On to the election, with these a pair of PDT trial ads that pave the way towards November. Iowa caucuses begin Monday. Then Trump’s state of the union.

The Democrats are running on abortion rights, gun control, Medicare for all plus free this and free that. Not to mention open borders. Plus the one-way media. As incompetent as the Democrats may be, they have an automatic constituency that reaches towards half the country, and then they will cheat like mad. Plus the impeachment saga will go on endlessly. It’s by no means over.