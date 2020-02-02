History didn’t end here but we now pause for a moment to look back

Posted on 8:51 am, February 2, 2020 by Steve Kates

5 Responses to History didn’t end here but we now pause for a moment to look back

  1. bemused
    #3310314, posted on February 2, 2020 at 9:04 am

    I’ll bet what they really wanted to do was drag the flag across the floor, stomp on it, dump it in a bin and then set fire to it. There may be such a secret ceremony later on.

  2. duncanm
    #3310322, posted on February 2, 2020 at 9:17 am

    Goth lady could at least done her hair and pulled her tie up. She looks like a prep school boy.

  3. duncanm
    #3310339, posted on February 2, 2020 at 9:35 am

    ‘Benedict Cumbertwat’ .. lol.

  4. cuckoo
    #3310351, posted on February 2, 2020 at 9:53 am

    Could hardly believe my ears when the young girl reporterette on Channel Nein News, in the midst of a jubilant crowd, straightforwardly described the exit as “a triumph for democracy”, no scare quotes, no nothing. SBS took the line that it’s a “leap into the unknown”, as if Britain had never existed prior to or outside the EU.

  5. cuckoo
    #3310355, posted on February 2, 2020 at 10:00 am

    Sunday Age (which has buried news of the failure of the impeachment fiasco on page eleventy-seven) has one small piece alleging that very few Brits are celebrating Brexit. Check out Delingpole’s twitter for video of the HUGE jubilant crowds in Parliament Square.

