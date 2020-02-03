In day of jostling, Dick’s departure biggest win for the country

- Richard Di Natale resigns as Greens leader and plans to quit federal politics.
- Barnaby Joyce says he will challenge Michael McCormack for Nationals leadership if spill declared.
- Bob Katter hands Katter’s Australian Party leadership reins to Robbie Katter.
Meanwhile, from the man whose disappearance from Canberra was bigger and better for Australia than anyone’s, even Dick’s … I agree it should be translated – into English:
Poetry has been defined as “that which cannot be translated.” This poem cries out to be translated – into action. Powerful, moving, urgent. https://t.co/RR1k1r91dc
— Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) January 29, 2020