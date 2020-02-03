In day of jostling, Dick’s departure biggest win for the country

Posted on 4:30 pm, February 3, 2020 by currencylad

Meanwhile, from the man whose disappearance from Canberra was bigger and better for Australia than anyone’s, even Dick’s … I agree it should be translated – into English:

This entry was posted in Philosophy. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.