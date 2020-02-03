Roundup Mad Monday 3 Feb

Mad Monday item one. Woe is Us! Shortage of cheap wind and solar energy is going to put up the price of power!

While the clean energy boom is seen lowering wholesale electricity prices by 15 per cent to $70 per megawatt hour over the next three years from $80/MWh currently, the “continued absence” of a policy framework to incentivise investment could see power prices climb back near $100/MWh after 2030.

We have already had a boom in expensive and unreliable energy, and what has happened to the cheap electricity that Kevin Rudd promised?

Item two. A bug in the Belt and Road initiative? Jo Nova has a look at the geopolitical implications of the diplomatic game that China is playing with people who get involved. Check out Sri Lanka and the People’s Republic of Victoria.

Sanity at last. Terry McCrann back on deck. Amidst the wind wafflers in the financial pages Terry McCrann has been an island of sanity and we missed him over the holidays. Go nuclear and start building now!

The idea that we could go all renewables — with assorted batteries from the Tesla version in South Australia to the Turnbull one in the Snowy included — is a fantasy; it would be the embracing of the third future: chaos.

In very simple terms, unless and until the laws of physics are repealed, if we want a power grid to deliver the cheap, reliable and plentiful electricity that has been the basis of our economy, our society and indeed our very civilisation, the base-load has to be carried by coal or nuclear. Amen.