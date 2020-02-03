The Ayatollah of Wrong ‘n Rolla

Posted on 5:10 pm, February 3, 2020 by currencylad

Calm down. Trump won’t be President – and Britain won’t leave the EU.

7 Responses to The Ayatollah of Wrong ‘n Rolla

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3311832, posted on February 3, 2020 at 5:27 pm

    Been reading Mr Surber’s blog have you CL?
    Best lefty column ever
    😀

  3. Tom
    #3311834, posted on February 3, 2020 at 5:30 pm

    Wow! That leftard idiot has the market for dumb political commentary covered.

    However, he appears to be a Fleet Street type, which makes it unsurprising as no-one in the British media has been able to disguise his contempt for democracy and Brexit.

  4. C.L.
    #3311835, posted on February 3, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    No Bruce, I bookmarked the New Statesman link after seeing it on InstaPundit on the weekend but forgot about it. Usually, I bin stuff whose moment has passed but this one was too good to abandon.
    Great post by Don.

  5. Leigh Lowe
    #3311839, posted on February 3, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    mUnter level wrongology, and delivered with lashings of superior smugness.

  6. calli
    #3311849, posted on February 3, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Great photo. Smiling eyes too.

  7. miltonf
    #3311869, posted on February 3, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    Fantastic guys. Brave too.

