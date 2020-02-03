The Ayatollah of Wrong ‘n Rolla

Calm down. Trump won’t be President – and Britain won’t leave the EU.
If the only motive was to help people who could not afford education, advocates of government involvement would have simply proposed tuition subsidies.
Priceless !
Been reading Mr Surber’s blog have you CL?
Best lefty column ever
😀
Wow! That leftard idiot has the market for dumb political commentary covered.
However, he appears to be a Fleet Street type, which makes it unsurprising as no-one in the British media has been able to disguise his contempt for democracy and Brexit.
No Bruce, I bookmarked the New Statesman link after seeing it on InstaPundit on the weekend but forgot about it. Usually, I bin stuff whose moment has passed but this one was too good to abandon.
Great post by Don.
mUnter level wrongology, and delivered with lashings of superior smugness.
Great photo. Smiling eyes too.
Fantastic guys. Brave too.