An anchor jacket for the minister, please

Shark nets and drumlines will be reintroduced along Queensland coast.
[SMART drumlines] have been trialled in NSW since 2015 and have a satellite-linked GPS communication unit attached to a baited hook, which immediately alerts authorities when a shark is caught. This means they can head out swiftly to tag and release the animal, rather than the increased chance (sic) of it dying on the hook.
Seems the Queensland Parole Board is now in charge of protecting the swimming public. What am I missing?
after all the sharks were here first. shark nation rules!