Molan goes into battle without a plan – or even a rifle

PORTER on the Open Forum: “For a senior army guy Jim Molan is not very quick on his feet; too many years with people just saying yes sir. I think Jim Molan is overrated.” I agree. He’s clueless in political battle, even allowing for the fact that Q&A is a notoriously rigged room for any guest who isn’t either a leftist or a Vanstone-Hewson ‘conservative.’ Sound instincts on subjects like the climate are well and good. When it comes to voting down ridiculous proposals, they’re vital to the nation’s well-being. But you have to be able to make case in an emphatic, polemically sophisticated way and back it up with facts and mob-defying swagger.
There are virtually no parliamentarians on the right who can or will do this – certainly none who can pull it off successfully. John Howard was at least indifferent to catcalls. Peter Costello was formidable but wasn’t around for most of the ‘climate change’ debate. Tony Abbott wanted to weigh in boots and all but made the fatal error of believing he had to temper definitiveness with apologetic, middle-of-the-road blather. There is a place in the political eco-system for a top rightist predator. Since they became extinct, leftism has flourished like feral cats or Paterson’s curse. Scott Morrison has the ability but he’s quickly becoming neutered by the same hate strategy that declawed Mr Abbott. His party’s harebrained emissions policy doesn’t help. On ‘climate change’ and coal he has to take on the peanut gallery – like Hitchens famously did here (albeit in less blue terms). Christopher would have belted weather windbag Michael Mann over the boundary for six.
I think you are right..Molan is good at hunkering down and developing policy ( the border protection) and being clear sighted about many issues…BUT he is just not fast enough and well prepared enough to deal with a catastrophist like Mann. I also agree Hitchens was the go to man when it came to put downs….rememeber the put down of Waleed Ali and the Iranian women on Q&A, absolute gold. Google it folks.
I must say, my Tuesday morning constitutional is ver much missed. Interuption lotto with the run of waters commentary would have been very interesting. Jim Molan just got relegated to the twos.m
Molan should not have gone on q&a; he was set up by mann, the activist; Molan just did not have the information to deal with the bastard. I remembered the hockeystick controversy some time ago when it was revealed mann had mistakenly misinterpreted the tree rings and basically turned them upside down; he literally did not understand what the tree rings which are called varves do. When Tiljander, the guy who first got the tree rings together, did the study on the varves, they were interpreted as :-
Thin varve = warm temperatures
Thick varve = cold temperatures
When Mann used the Tiljander data, he changed the scale so it became:-
Thin varves = cold temperatures
Thick varves = warm temperatures
This is equivalent to taking a thermometer and interpreting 100C = freezing and 0C = boiling. A nonsense interpretation of the physical properties of the data.
He did this because, in modern times, the data was compromised by human activites which increased the amount of sediment in the lakes. This produced thick varves which, coincidentally, correlated well with temperature. Mann therefore seized on the correlation to make the assumption that thick varves must represent temperature. An assumption that he would have noticed was clearly incorrect if he had bothered to read the work done by Tiljander.
After he had flipped the scale, he then flipped both the data and the scale so down became up. This didn’t correct the fact that the scale was wrong to begin with.
What an idiot. Now if Molan had done some preparation he could have made mince-meat of the little bastard; but he didn’t and he didn’t.
Any reasonably astute person who has taken sufficient time and effort to fully undertaker the climate debate with an open mind, could send Mann and his Green back to the Cretaceous Period without much effort.
Unfortunately, ex-generals rarely seem to be able to transition effectively to a political life. At the higher ranks they can’t overcome a lifetime of saying ‘Yes sir! How many bags full?’ It’s more often than not that the generals are the one’s who never question their political masters. I’ve personally encountered this attitude.
What a loss Hitchens is but we are blessed with Steyn who likewise would have belted the odious little bastard all over the hockeystick.