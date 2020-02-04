Molan goes into battle without a plan – or even a rifle

PORTER on the Open Forum: “For a senior army guy Jim Molan is not very quick on his feet; too many years with people just saying yes sir. I think Jim Molan is overrated.” I agree. He’s clueless in political battle, even allowing for the fact that Q&A is a notoriously rigged room for any guest who isn’t either a leftist or a Vanstone-Hewson ‘conservative.’ Sound instincts on subjects like the climate are well and good. When it comes to voting down ridiculous proposals, they’re vital to the nation’s well-being. But you have to be able to make case in an emphatic, polemically sophisticated way and back it up with facts and mob-defying swagger.

There are virtually no parliamentarians on the right who can or will do this – certainly none who can pull it off successfully. John Howard was at least indifferent to catcalls. Peter Costello was formidable but wasn’t around for most of the ‘climate change’ debate. Tony Abbott wanted to weigh in boots and all but made the fatal error of believing he had to temper definitiveness with apologetic, middle-of-the-road blather. There is a place in the political eco-system for a top rightist predator. Since they became extinct, leftism has flourished like feral cats or Paterson’s curse. Scott Morrison has the ability but he’s quickly becoming neutered by the same hate strategy that declawed Mr Abbott. His party’s harebrained emissions policy doesn’t help. On ‘climate change’ and coal he has to take on the peanut gallery – like Hitchens famously did here (albeit in less blue terms). Christopher would have belted weather windbag Michael Mann over the boundary for six.