No Joyce for Nats and Greens up an Adam

NOT sure what the Joyce challenge was really about. Barnaby’s need for a superior salary would be my guess. Michael McCormack is a stodgy but uncontroversial National Party leader. If anything, the decision to prevent Joyce’s return will breathe a little extra life into a party whose raison d’etre has become widly vague – especially in the wokel-dominated New South Wales branch. Barnaby speaks his mind and he certainly knows how to hog the headlines but the philosophical consistency of his focus is wanting. Traditionally, Country/National leaders (Anderson, Sinclair, Anthony, McEwen and Fadden) were formidable. They’ve become grayer, more lightweight figures in the modern era. The Fischer/Joyce eccentricity thing is played out. As for the Greens, it’s business as usual with Adam Bandt taking over the party this morning. This post-victory picture reminds me of what Don Rickles said of “midget” director Martin Scorsese at an awards night: “Will somebody get him a phone book so he can see me?” That or a Bloomberg box.

