NOT sure what the Joyce challenge was really about. Barnaby’s need for a superior salary would be my guess. Michael McCormack is a stodgy but uncontroversial National Party leader. If anything, the decision to prevent Joyce’s return will breathe a little extra life into a party whose raison d’etre has become widly vague – especially in the wokel-dominated New South Wales branch. Barnaby speaks his mind and he certainly knows how to hog the headlines but the philosophical consistency of his focus is wanting. Traditionally, Country/National leaders (Anderson, Sinclair, Anthony, McEwen and Fadden) were formidable. They’ve become grayer, more lightweight figures in the modern era. The Fischer/Joyce eccentricity thing is played out. As for the Greens, it’s business as usual with Adam Bandt taking over the party this morning. This post-victory picture reminds me of what Don Rickles said of “midget” director Martin Scorsese at an awards night: “Will somebody get him a phone book so he can see me?” That or a Bloomberg box.
Liberty Quote
[Governments are] …without exception, the greatest spendthrifts in the society.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- Mother Lode on No Joyce for Nats and Greens up an Adam
- Porter on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- calli on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- Arky on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- dopey on Molan goes into battle without a plan – or even a rifle
- Porter on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- calli on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- Arky on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- Zatara on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- 8th Dan on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- a happy little debunker on Molan goes into battle without a plan – or even a rifle
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- PoliticoNT on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- Porter on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- bemused on No Joyce for Nats and Greens up an Adam
- jupes on Molan goes into battle without a plan – or even a rifle
- Cardimona on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- EvilElvis on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- OldOzzie on Open Forum: February 1, 2020
-
Recent Posts
- Can the fake news on fires. Just business as usual in the bush
- No Joyce for Nats and Greens up an Adam
- Molan goes into battle without a plan – or even a rifle
- Not a billion but “trillions” of animals died during the fires
- Super Bowl LIVe
- The Ayatollah of Wrong ‘n Rolla
- In day of jostling, Dick’s departure biggest win for the country
- Roundup Mad Monday 3 Feb
- History didn’t end here but we now pause for a moment to look back
- On Her Red Mass Polemic: A Response to Mrs Foster
- No witnesses in Senate hearing now onto the election season
- Trump On The Eve of The Iowa Caucuses
- Open Forum: February 1, 2020
- Brexit
- From that ‘nice’ country Harry and Meghan have adopted
- How are you feeling, Jimmy? Like a mean motherf*cker, sir!
- Tony Thomas on Michael Mann, power problems in Victoria and Paul Kelly slapped down
- Presidents present and past compare and contrast
- There’s nothing like a Dame
- Dreyfus ordered P.S. mates to go after Abbott, CPAC organiser
- Exactly a billion
- A private room for Gaia but little Lorelei was sent packing
- “Remove your flags, and take them with you if you are leaving now. Good-bye”
- Dope of the Week
- Roundup 30 Jan
- Frontrunner Joe tells voters it’s evening in America
- When it’s the witches running the witch-hunt
- A bit like the Queen approving the Declaration of Independence
- Another opportunity to miss an opportunity
- Billion dollar solar ponzi scheme in California
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Damn. I was hoping SHY would have taken over the Greens. Her stupidity is always entertaining.
The promotion of Littleproud is a worry. He is a climate change loon.
The problem is that the crew supporting Mccormack (eg Chester, Littleproud) only hold their seats because it is unthinkable to support anyone else but the national party in their electorates. McCormack is so colourless and invisible he might as well not exist. The Liberal party of course would prefer an invisible man like him, and his supporters might as well be photios supporters. Which is ironic because one of the main reason Scotty from marketing got into trouble over the bushfires is the uselessness and utter invisibility of the supposedly acting PM. You always knew there was an acting pm when it was Antony, Sinclair, Fisher or Joyce
Where national party votes really matter, Queensland, they want Barnaby. They want a representative with a bit of mongrel in them, that will champion their interests. Liberal lite isn’t it.
Chester is our representative, not just because he’s National party, but because the other parties were simply putting forward loons. The last election candidates:
Up and at ’em, Adam Bandt!