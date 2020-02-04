No Joyce for Nats and Greens up an Adam

Posted on 11:35 am, February 4, 2020 by currencylad

NOT sure what the Joyce challenge was really about. Barnaby’s need for a superior salary would be my guess. Michael McCormack is a stodgy but uncontroversial National Party leader. If anything, the decision to prevent Joyce’s return will breathe a little extra life into a party whose raison d’etre has become widly vague – especially in the wokel-dominated New South Wales branch. Barnaby speaks his mind and he certainly knows how to hog the headlines but the philosophical consistency of his focus is wanting. Traditionally, Country/National leaders (Anderson, Sinclair, Anthony, McEwen and Fadden) were formidable. They’ve become grayer, more lightweight figures in the modern era. The Fischer/Joyce eccentricity thing is played out. As for the Greens, it’s business as usual with Adam Bandt taking over the party this morning. This post-victory picture reminds me of what Don Rickles said of “midget” director Martin Scorsese at an awards night: “Will somebody get him a phone book so he can see me?” That or a Bloomberg box.

5 Responses to No Joyce for Nats and Greens up an Adam

  1. Adelagado
    #3312575, posted on February 4, 2020 at 11:43 am

    Damn. I was hoping SHY would have taken over the Greens. Her stupidity is always entertaining.

  2. jupes
    #3312580, posted on February 4, 2020 at 11:49 am

    The promotion of Littleproud is a worry. He is a climate change loon.

  3. Entropy
    #3312581, posted on February 4, 2020 at 11:51 am

    The problem is that the crew supporting Mccormack (eg Chester, Littleproud) only hold their seats because it is unthinkable to support anyone else but the national party in their electorates. McCormack is so colourless and invisible he might as well not exist. The Liberal party of course would prefer an invisible man like him, and his supporters might as well be photios supporters. Which is ironic because one of the main reason Scotty from marketing got into trouble over the bushfires is the uselessness and utter invisibility of the supposedly acting PM. You always knew there was an acting pm when it was Antony, Sinclair, Fisher or Joyce

    Where national party votes really matter, Queensland, they want Barnaby. They want a representative with a bit of mongrel in them, that will champion their interests. Liberal lite isn’t it.

  4. bemused
    #3312589, posted on February 4, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    …because it is unthinkable to support anyone else…

    Chester is our representative, not just because he’s National party, but because the other parties were simply putting forward loons. The last election candidates:

    Academic, Dr Antoinette Holm, has thrown her hat in the ring for Labor in the seat of Gippsland, pitting herself against sitting member, Darren Chester, from the National Party.

    She believes the issues confronting “Gippsland and the nation are more important” than her personal sacrifice to contest the forthcoming election.

    “I looked outside my window at the drought and thought I have to do this,” Dr Holm said.

    “Driving between here (Bairnsdale) and Churchill is a landscape of devastation,” she said of the current crisis facing farmers.

