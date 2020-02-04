Not a billion but “trillions” of animals died during the fires



The nation’s most prestigious natural history museums are calling for more national action to combat climate change as they prepare to use their world-leading research to help in restoration ­efforts for native plants and animals devastated by bushfires.

The directors of the Australian Museum (NSW), Museums Victoria, South Australian Museum, Western Australian Museum, Queensland Museum and the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory have issued a joint statement, obtained by The Australian …

The statement said the impact of the recent fires on Australia’s biodiversity was on a “scale not previously seen since record-keeping began in the mid-1800s’’.

“The estimate of the destruction to our biodiversity from the fires is in the ‘trillions’ of animals, when considering the total of insects, spiders, birds, mammals, reptiles, invertebrates and even sea life impacted over such a vast area,” the museums said.