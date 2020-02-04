Not a billion but “trillions” of animals died during the fires

IT’s letters from experts about ‘climate change’ season again. You know, I think it’s starting earlier and lasting longer than previously. Just send an email to, say, 80 people in your professional association – or even 11,000 (+ Mickey Mouse) – asking that they sign a petition calling on a government (preferably a conservative one) to ‘fight’ or ‘combat’ ‘climate change.’ As if they’re going to say no. Then send a copy to the media.
Museums urge more action on climate change.
The nation’s most prestigious natural history museums are calling for more national action to combat climate change as they prepare to use their world-leading research to help in restoration efforts for native plants and animals devastated by bushfires.
The directors of the Australian Museum (NSW), Museums Victoria, South Australian Museum, Western Australian Museum, Queensland Museum and the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory have issued a joint statement, obtained by The Australian …
The statement said the impact of the recent fires on Australia’s biodiversity was on a “scale not previously seen since record-keeping began in the mid-1800s’’.
“The estimate of the destruction to our biodiversity from the fires is in the ‘trillions’ of animals, when considering the total of insects, spiders, birds, mammals, reptiles, invertebrates and even sea life impacted over such a vast area,” the museums said.
They are now literally counting ants. Why would institutions that specialise in boxed butterflies and dinosaurs suddenly want to push into the ‘climate change’ petition racket? Take a guess.
Australian Museum director and chief executive Kim McKay said governments should give some of the $2bn in bushfire recovery funds to museums “because we’ve got something amazing to contribute”.
She said a good example for where funds could be spent was on Kangaroo Island, where much of the island’s koala habitat has been wiped out.
Koalas aren’t native to Kangaroo Island. That’s part of the reason why it isn’t called Koala Island. While it’s sad so many of the introduced ones died in the fires, there wasn’t a “habitat” for them on KI in the first place. And the museums are not really calling for “more action.” They’re calling for more cash. This is the very essence of the climate change industry. It’s a vast state-funded caper-for-cronies. Committees governing every university and corporate entity on the planet want some of the money being spent on the ‘fight.’