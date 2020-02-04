Of course they’re trying to hide the truth: they’re a bunch of commies

IOWA BLOWS IT
DEMS DOOMED?
‘QUALITY CONTROL’ OF VOTES
ELECTION FIASCO
PETE ‘VICTORIOUS’
APP FAILURE
SANDERS 00%
BUTTIGIEG 00%
WARREN 00%
HOT MESS 2020...
CAUCUS CONSPIRACY AGAINST SANDERS?
Frustration, questions...
Delegates decided by coin flips...
Entrance poll shows dip in first-timers...
Sanders campaign releases internal figures for "nearly 40%" of Iowa precincts. pic.twitter.com/wY60myfnXS
— Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) February 4, 2020
We may never know the accurate result. Remember, it’s like Stalin said: it’s not who votes that counts, but who counts the votes.
Even the ABC is describing it as a fiasco
Ahahahahahahaha.
They’re trying to rig poor old Bernie out of the race.
JUSTICE FOR BERNIE!!
Sanders was ahead so they needed to hold back the results so they could change them. Not that I blame them, he’s a maggot. So called independent when it suits him but one of them when he needs the support. I’m not sure why they care anyone they put up at this point will just be a sacrifice to the GEOTUS. Saving senators and house seats is the only thing that makes sense. If anyone is taking bets mine is on nanny Bloomberg as they seem to have changed things in his favour. All other candidates have shit the bed in one way or another.
Nothing The Left Promotes Ever Works.
H/T Tim Blair
Vote rigging is the last line of sandbags.
Yes. Equal share of votes for all candidates.
Did Jeffrey Epstein vote in Iowa?
This looks so bad its great! This and the changes they made to give “super delegates ” extra rights. You can see a boondoggle coming. Are they really stupid enough to give Hilary a third go?
Instapundit’s coverage has been hilarious.
And when you read the comments they’re hilariouser.
World-class faceplant.
The recount: Warren 99.99%
Do dead people vote in Democrat caucuses?
Yeah seems like he has links to ANTIFA.
They’re trying to rig poor old Bernie out of the race.
Yep.
The best possible thing that can happen is angry Bernie Bros.
They will destroy any other nominee.
Ooooh-ah by gum.
Trooble at mill.
I have been saying it for a while ,Hilarity could be the compromise candidate ,<her and some other stupid sheila ,they still think clinton won the last time . Biden will end up in jail ,sanders in Venezuela with his comrades ,warren on a reservstion and the other socialist onfiltrators in Mexico and Somalia where thry really belong . The only thing is if the AG charges Hilarity with fraud . 9
Will the Bernie Bros take this lieing down? Or will they update the list for those bound for the re-education camps? You no the saying kill a traitor before an enemy.