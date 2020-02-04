Tuesday Forum: February 4, 2020

Posted on 1:00 pm, February 4, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
31 Responses to Tuesday Forum: February 4, 2020

  1. John64
    #3312664, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:01 pm

    Lurking – Numero Uno?

  3. pete m
    #3312693, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    I claim this thread. For me. done.

  4. Mak Siccar
    #3312694, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    Crikey it’s quiet here. Wakey wakey everyone!

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #3312705, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Where’s Hunter, Fat?

  8. Mother Lode
    #3312710, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:30 pm

    If I was first, but deliberately posted:

    First!

    ([email protected])

    Just so I was sent to moderation purgatory would I, when eventually released, be the first on the page? Leaving the person who next typed ‘First’ to be knocked back to second and left looking like a complete half-witted imbecilic lefty moron?

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #3312713, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    People on the old thread are outraged an old man has a foreign cleaner.

    This is a guy that flies to Cuba for a lap dance.

    Dude likes to outsource. Leave him be.

  11. Roger
    #3312721, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    People on the old thread are outraged an old man has a foreign cleaner.

    As the pope would say, “Who am I to judge?”

  13. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3312724, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    Just think about all those unfortunate autistic or mentally ill Australian kids out there that could be working productively as cleaners gaining self respect and gainful employment and most important of all, hope for the future.

    But no.

    It’s just a dream.

  14. incoherent rambler
    #3312725, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:37 pm

    Cough cough.
    Have we all disinfected our keyboards?

    Just to be safe.

  15. Arky
    #3312727, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    Dude likes to outsource. Leave him be.

    ..
    It isn’t personal.
    It’s a symptom of social and economic transformation that I find unhealthy, away from manufacturing goods to servicing a dwindling middle class.
    Thirty years ago Amy would have worked in a factory making washing machines to be bought by an expanding middle class. Today she goes to clean the homes of lazy, elderly gits.

  16. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3312728, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    Dude likes to outsource. Leave him be.

    You are softening IT.
    If he dies of Corona Virus it’s your fault.

  17. DrBeauGan
    #3312732, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    This is a guy that flies to Cuba for a lap dance.

    No, I fly to Cuba to arrange for cigars. I’ve turned down the lap dances. And other things.

    I’m slightly surprised that anyone cares about the ethnicity of cleaning ladies. Or perhaps you’re only pretending to care for giggles.

    If anyone wants to outsource their thinking to me, I charge $10 a minute. Some of you would find it cheap at that rate, and much, much quicker than doing it for yourselves. Better quality outcomes, too.

  18. Spider
    #3312733, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:44 pm

    I’d like to bet that Barnaby didn’t get the job principally because female National Party members are still very much hung up about the “affair” and can’t easily put it aside. They particularly don’t want to be tarred with this brush.

  19. Helen
    #3312735, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    Who is saying these Chinese cleaners are NOT Australian? Who says they are declaring their income? Most work for cash, so no tax.

  20. Arky
    #3312736, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:47 pm

    Who says they are declaring their income?

    ..
    So this new economy of our rests upon widespread tax – evasion. Is that your point?
    That’s the excuse?

  21. Helen
    #3312737, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    NOt at all, but compare apples with apples, you cant say they are earning less than the median income if they are not paying tax! You have to compare all their cash with median take home.

  22. Megan
    #3312738, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Love seeing the fights spill over from one thread to another. All is well in Open Thread World.

  23. DrBeauGan
    #3312739, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Just think about all those unfortunate autistic or mentally ill Australian kids out there that could be working productively as cleaners gaining self respect and gainful employment and most important of all, hope for the future.

    Gives you a job opportunity, Stimps. You can train them, write adverts for them and make sure they do the jobs well. Of course, you would want only a very small cut.

  24. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3312740, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Who is saying these Chinese cleaners are NOT Australian? Who says they are declaring their income? Most work for cash, so no tax.

    And soon instead of spending that hard earned cash on Baby Formula to take back home and sell at exorbitant prices, they’ll be doing it with surgical masks.

    Capitalism is a wonderful thing!
    Supply and Demand!

  25. Arky
    #3312741, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:50 pm

    So your point on the last thread was I’m a poor maths teacher because I didn’t factor tax evasion becoming the norm into my calculations?
    Oh sorry. I assumed living in a law abiding country.
    So we can get rid of manufacturing, the work ethic of cleaning up after yourself AND the rule of law too?
    Oh. That’s all cool.

  26. DrBeauGan
    #3312742, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    You definitely need someone to do your thinking for you Arky.

    Ps. I’m Australian.

  27. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3312743, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:51 pm

    If anyone wants to outsource their thinking to me, I charge $10 a minute. Some of you would find it cheap at that rate, and much, much quicker than doing it for yourselves. Better quality outcomes, too.

    If flying to Cuba to NOT have sex with a hot Commie chick on numerous occasions is a better quality outcome please don’t tell me a sh®t one.
    At least Sri Lanka by boat was an adventure, man!

  28. 1735099
    #3312744, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    At the moment, everyone is afeared of heating up uncontrollably. (?evidence?)

    Some think this is because of increasing carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere. (? evidence of causation?)

    So the rush is on to control the amount of CO2, thinking this will control the amount of hotness.(?evidence?)

    Jim Molan doesn’t need evidence.

  29. Arky
    #3312745, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    less than the median income

    Right.
    So we take out tax, because everyone is now cool with criminality.
    And we use median not mean because we are cool with a tiny minority making most of the loot by selling us out.

  30. Arky
    #3312746, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    If flying to Cuba to NOT have sex with a hot Commie chick on numerous occasions is a better quality outcome please don’t tell me a sh®t one.

    ..
    And boasting about it on a blog.

  31. Fisky
    #3312747, posted on February 4, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    Yeah this country is never going to be first world.

    Amy Qin
    @amyyqin
    ·
    28s
    One county offered bounties of $140 for each Wuhan person reported by residents. Elsewhere, authorities used metal poles to barricade the door of a family recently returned from Wuhan.

    China, Desperate to Stop Coronavirus, Turns Neighbor Against Neighbor

