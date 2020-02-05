If you can describe not seeing the non-existent as ignoring it

George Pell team ignores evidence, says DPP.



George Pell’s appeal to the High Court ignores, overstates and misstates evidence and ought to be rejected, the Victorian Director of Public Prosecutions argues in submissions to the court ­released on Friday… “It is fundamental to our system of criminal justice that the jury is the constitutional tribunal for deciding issues of fact,” she said. “The role of the jury as representative of the community in a jury trial is of abiding importance … The jury also has epistemic ­advantages as the primary fact-finder.” Ms Judd said juries had “worldly wisdom” that cannot be assumed to be shared by appellate judges and were best placed to ­decide matters of credibility and reliability.



Worldly wisdom? Regarding the rituals attending Sunday Mass? Would that be like the worldly wisdom that led London’s most experienced Metropolitan police supremos to believe Carl Beech with child-like credulity? Plus: it’s also fundamental to our system of criminal justice that a jury not be prejudiced before it’s even selected by ceaseless, illegal defamation of the accused – some of that reportedly involving leakers within Victoria Police. (VicPol is currently subject to a Royal Commission for criminally rigging prosecutions). Now, I’m no director of public prosecutions but I do question the sagacity of telling a bench of appellate judges that appellate judges are not wise. As Sir Humphrey Appleby might say: very brave.

Ms Judd said Cardinal Pell’s submission “ignores” and “glosses over evidence supportive” of the victim’s account such as his description of the priests’ sacristy where the abuse occurred. She said the classification of evidence from Church figures as “alibi evidence” also overstates their evidence.



As Keith Windschuttle (and Robert Richter QC for Cardinal Pell at trial) established irrefutably, the accuser’s knowledge of the sacristy’s lay-out (which was shown to be wrong anyway under questioning) was quite easily explained by a tour of St Patrick’s cathedral – including the sacristy – of which he was part when he joined the choir. Directly asked if he disputed that he could have seen the interior before the day of his alleged assault, the complainant answered, “Um, no.” For reasons unknown, Justices Ferguson and Maxwell ruled that the jury was entitled to disregard this astounding admission. As for the alibi witnesses, it’s hard to overstate their testimony when the accuser had not a single witness who spoke on his behalf. Not one.

We have to rely on an overseas publication to learn how the Cardinal is faring. The National Catholic Register reports he is being held in solitary confinement at the Barwon terrorist and gangster prison. He is only allowed two visitors a week and has been banned from saying Mass. “It’s an outrageous denial of religious liberty,” said one of the NCR’s sources. His ministry continues:



[He] is in “good spirits” and has “developed a personal ministry, writing back to other prisoners who have been writing to him about their lives,” a source close to the former head of the Vatican treasury has told the Register… One source who saw him very recently and spoke to him on the phone only a few days ago, said the cardinal’s resilience was “remarkable,” and noted that he had lost weight which had probably aided his overall health. Another person who had recently been in contact with him said the cardinal was busy writing “mostly spiritual reflections.”





Cardinal Pell’s High Court appeal hearing is set to take place on 12 and 13 March. His lawyers will reply to the Victorian DPP by 26 February. This is not only one of the most disgraceful episodes in Australian history; it has now become one of the country’s most heroic stories of manly fortitude and Christian forbearance. Despite all he’s been put through, George Pell is unbroken. Like St Lawrence on the fiery gridiron, he responds to each new calculated indignity by saying, “turn me over – I’m done on this side.” That’s a stark contrast to the narrative trajectory of his persecutors, who shrink by the day. None will be remembered.