Rip Nan Wrinkle

ME at 2:29: “Now watch as the media ignore the speech and idolise Pelosi for the Great Rip.” The ABC:
Of all the SOTU addresses I’ve seen, I cannot recall one whose list of achievements – most especially in relation to the economy, employment, growth and trade – was as epochal or as stunning as this one’s. This was A. Schiff sandwich for Democrats. It’s hard to remember now but not long ago there was a big-eared socialist wrecking ball in the White House. For the life of me, I can’t recall what he accomplished.
Whatever Big Ears did, his successor is undoing. With a relish.
She’s lost the plot.
There’s good news on the economy. But not all news on the economy is good. This, from someone who’s hardly a shill for the Dems, is a start:
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/restoring-fiscal-order-in-united-states-by-john-taylor-5-2020-01
Rip goes the Constitution.
Such an inconvenient document.
Dems seem to hate it.
If only Morrison would copy some of Trumps policies – especially tax cuts, regulation slashing and his energy policies – Morrison might be able to trumpet similar good news. But alas, SCOMO is no Trump and we are all poorer for his lack of Trumpian vision and courage. Why would anyone vote Democrat after rattling off that SOTU list of achievements?
She’s inadvertently provided the perfect image to accompany all future references to the Democrats ‘tearing up the Constitution’ with their impeachment hoax..
Pyrmonter, I suspect that the budget deficit and national debt are likely to be a second-term priority for Trump.
He had a lot of high-priority issues in the first term, including wall-building; immigration reform; a China trade war; restructuring NAFTA; deregulation; rebuilding the military; and transforming America’s middle east policy. Plus he’s been dealing with the Mueller report and the impeachment.
I was also disappointed that Trump has done nothing to address the budget, but it was just one battle too many. Congress is not on his side on this: they’ve continued to send him ‘omnibus’ bills to sign. He complained loudly, caused a brief shut-down, and on one occasion swore he would never sign omnibus spending bills again.
But he did sign them. After the mid-terms he lost the house and the margin in the Senate is razor thin. Solving the budget will require, basically, a political war with congress itself. Even those who are his allies in other respects are his opponents on this issue. With narrow margins, and with Mueller and impeachment hanging over his head, he simply has not been in a position to take them on.
Could’a been worse. Those San Franciscans like to take dumps at inappropriate times..
Yeah, forget it. The Liberals are completely in the thrall of the political-bureaucratic infrastructure.
There is no political will in Australia for deregulation of any kind right now. The major parties continue to add regulation at a steady canter, year after year, because creating regulation is their “job”.
When Trump refused SanFran-Nan’s hand at the outset, it was clear he was master trolling her into a response.
Clearly she has, in defiance, re-stamped her ground on refusing to deal with the elected President of the USA whilst demonstrating how Trump overturned Obama’s ‘pen and ink’ congressional run-around.
AND people wonder why San Francisco has become a faecal-laden shithole.
Too dumb to figure out that this horseshit behaviour is going to get Trump re-elected in a landslide.
That will look good on your CV for the next ALPBC MD application.
Pelosi petulantly tearing up the speech was a perfect illustration of the mentality that declared they would impeach Trump within an hour of his swearing in as Pres.
A three year long temper tantrum.
Ahahahah! Your headlines are worthy of Blair, CL.
Better than, in fact. And no Paywall.
What a silly old duck she is.
Taking credit for a bubble economy when the bust is imminent? Bold move Cotton. Let’s see how that works out for them.
As to things Trump is actually responsible for, it’s out of control spending, tariffs, bankrupting farmers, record breaking bailouts for bankrupt farmers, etc.
Trump supporters are basically claiming economy is booming as a result of the type of destructive left wing policies you’d expect from democrats.
It seems all conservative attempts to cover politics is now the equivalent of parody.
Fixed it for you, at no cost!
If they can’t run a well-established 240 year old caucus event, they clearly can’t run a country.
Your upside-down leftard tantrums are so endearing, IamGoebbels.
Yam off his meds again – reality is a bitch, poor bastard howling at the moon again.
I reckon she has been planning this for a year or so.
It appeals to the Dems supporters and whose with TDS, as the ultimate sign of female achievement in politics. or something stupid like that.
Exactly the type of petulant grandstanding you’d expect from such a preposterous ol’ drunk.
“Come Congressmen, Senators through out the land
And don’t tear apart what you can’t understand”
(Apologies to Bob Dylan)
The stoking of racial division and the promotion of racism – spectacular achievement.
There is still an insistent (if feeble) buzzing of people saying that Trump is boasting about Obama’s achievements.
Yes, Obama himself said these successes were impossible (jobs overseas not coming back, the days of growth above 2% were over etc), and the successes all seem to start when Obama’s policies were scrapped, but that is the challenge of faith: to believe something contrary to evidence.
Pretty sure he achieved the first bits of the increases in growth, employment and the like you’re crowing about?
You can guarantee that Trump not shaking Pelosi’s hand will be top news over anything else.
And I agree, that scene of Pelosi tearing up the speech can be used to great effect to show that’s what the Democrats have been trying to do with the Constitution and will do so if they get the chance.
But you forget that Big Ears had the feels, that’s all that matters.