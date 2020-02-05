Rip Nan Wrinkle

ME at 2:29: “Now watch as the media ignore the speech and idolise Pelosi for the Great Rip.” The ABC:







Of all the SOTU addresses I’ve seen, I cannot recall one whose list of achievements – most especially in relation to the economy, employment, growth and trade – was as epochal or as stunning as this one’s. This was A. Schiff sandwich for Democrats. It’s hard to remember now but not long ago there was a big-eared socialist wrecking ball in the White House. For the life of me, I can’t recall what he accomplished.