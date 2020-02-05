Time passes and Cats come and go.
Imagine if you will there was a company, nay a corporation, that was listed on the ASX with the purpose to bake treats for all Australians. Imagine if you will that this entity, was called the Australian Baking Corporation (ABC).
Although this company, the ABC, was supposed to prepare baked items of varying tastes and flavours for all Australians, the ABC’s management decided to make a single item – the vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffin.
The ABC was very good at making this vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffin and believed that, because all the ABC staff liked this muffin, all Australian should like this muffin. And those who did not like the ABC vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffin must have been any combination of racists, sexists, anti-transgenderists, Luddites, far right wingers, misogynists, uneducated and/or ill informed.
Now because the ABC believed that it made the best vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffins and equally believed that everyone should eat them, they went to every house in Australia and forced them to buy the muffins on threat of legal confiscation of private property or imprisonment. But although the ABC could exercise legal force to ensure muffin purchase by every Australian house, they could not ensure that every Australian actually ate the ABC vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffins.
Imagine then one day, one batch of muffins was mis-produced causing those who ate them to be ill. The “chef” who make the bad muffins had no prior cooking experience or cooking training decided that there was no difference between quinoa and quinine. The chef believed, notwithstanding no cooking training or experience, that her cooking judgement was justified because she was nominated for a Walkley Chef’s Award 20 years ago.
Concerned about its reputation, the management of the Australian Baking Corporation, decided to respond to the bad muffin incident. Rather than dismissing the wayward chef or send her for chef training, ABC management decided to hire another chef, who also had no prior cooking experience or training, to supervise this Walkley Chef Award nominee. And the cost of this additional layer of chef management? Well that would be just added to the overall cost of the muffins that Australians were forced to buy.
Is this story fiction? You decide.
It’s just like this article from Their ABC:
When you ask your avid believers/supporters, on your own platform, what they think, what do you think they will say?
ABC TV news this morning made light and derogatory comments about the person who managed to scam a google traffic app into directing traffic to avoid an area of congestion generated by a person walking a childs trolley loaned with mobile phones around the streets in question. They totally missed the real story..Google had the ability to track these mobile phones at all times and uses this information for its own purposes???? Who else has access to this and how is the permission to use it controlled???? Welcome to Big Brother Enterprises..
And imagine if, on obtaining government, an enquiry was set up to determine whether the criminalisation of failure to pay for the baking corporation, (hypothetically, that payment might be in the form of a licence fee) should be scrapped.
Imagine if a previous enquiry had been undertaken and, in the words of an employee of the baking corp, the enquiry found ‘that [the payment] is fair and value for money to licence fee payers’.
Imagine if, instead of a QC, the consumer were left to determine what is fair, and what is value for money.
Can I pinch that that picture of the Oz media spectrum? I’d like to share it far and wide…