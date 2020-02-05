Time passes and Cats come and go.

TAFKAS was discussing some of his prior posts with a friend yesterday and recalled one such post, that is possibly his favourite. It was posted almost 2 years ago now but seems to still have currency.

For nostalgia sake, TAFKAS thought he would re-post.

Have a nice day ….

Imagine if you will there was a company, nay a corporation, that was listed on the ASX with the purpose to bake treats for all Australians. Imagine if you will that this entity, was called the Australian Baking Corporation (ABC).

Although this company, the ABC, was supposed to prepare baked items of varying tastes and flavours for all Australians, the ABC’s management decided to make a single item – the vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffin.

The ABC was very good at making this vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffin and believed that, because all the ABC staff liked this muffin, all Australian should like this muffin. And those who did not like the ABC vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffin must have been any combination of racists, sexists, anti-transgenderists, Luddites, far right wingers, misogynists, uneducated and/or ill informed.

Now because the ABC believed that it made the best vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffins and equally believed that everyone should eat them, they went to every house in Australia and forced them to buy the muffins on threat of legal confiscation of private property or imprisonment. But although the ABC could exercise legal force to ensure muffin purchase by every Australian house, they could not ensure that every Australian actually ate the ABC vegan, gluten free kale and quinoa sugarless muffins.

Imagine then one day, one batch of muffins was mis-produced causing those who ate them to be ill. The “chef” who make the bad muffins had no prior cooking experience or cooking training decided that there was no difference between quinoa and quinine. The chef believed, notwithstanding no cooking training or experience, that her cooking judgement was justified because she was nominated for a Walkley Chef’s Award 20 years ago.

Concerned about its reputation, the management of the Australian Baking Corporation, decided to respond to the bad muffin incident. Rather than dismissing the wayward chef or send her for chef training, ABC management decided to hire another chef, who also had no prior cooking experience or training, to supervise this Walkley Chef Award nominee. And the cost of this additional layer of chef management? Well that would be just added to the overall cost of the muffins that Australians were forced to buy.

Is this story fiction? You decide.