Clueless Keynesian RBA boss leaves ministers frustrated

From the Oz: RBA boss Philip Lowe leaves ministers frustrated.
The Morrison government is increasingly frustrated with Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe’s calls for it to spend more to lift the nation’s flagging productivity, after a confidential cabinet briefing from the RBA boss on Monday left ministers exasperated by an absence of detailed policy ideas.
Dr Lowe in a speech on Wednesday again exhorted the Coalition to do more to foster business spending as he highlighted a “troubling decline in productivity growth”, despite “fantastic” economic fundamentals. “While the reasons for this are complex, it is hard to escape the conclusion that higher levels of investment spending would promote productivity growth and our collective living standards,” he said.
Look Phil, have you not been paying attention to the last lost decade of public sector spending and how it’s left the economy adrift, and not just ours?
Hop on one of those streetcars down George Street to see just how wildly wasteful public spending is. Come along to Melbourne and look at the new tunnel we’re building.
Why don’t we build some more windmills? Solar panels?
Maddening to see how shallow public sector economists are. They will be the ruin of us.
RBA should have cut another 25 basis points last Tuesday.
Lowe thinks expenditure on bushfires recovery, and maybe drought relief, will stimulate the economy. He is wrong in the short to medium term. It will be many months before that expenditure gets up to any speed and even more months before there is any pick up from that expenditure.
I don’t understand why increased gov. spending will result in increased productivity. It hasn’t so far. The projects seem like expensive duds.
Our living standards will take a nose dive when electricity prices go through the roof to pay for snowy pumped hydro, new interconnectors, more transmission lines. No one talks about how these projects will be paid for as the focus is solely on the wholesale spot market.
Much as i like the new tram system it does not increase productivity or even that much to peoples lives. Frankly it would have been way cheaper to use buses in dedicated defined lanes.
>Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has warned climate change will have a “profound” impact on the economy and leave businesses with stranded assets while urging governments to borrow more to boost productivity and protect it from a warming environment.
What an absolute fool