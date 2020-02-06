Gum tree assassinated

WHEN it comes to ‘climate change,’ ABC players belt out every conceivable riff to the drumbeat. It would be no exaggeration to say they have to, poor things: link everything to the weather or find another job. The national broadcaster has few peers in the world for propaganda virtuosity. Marika Duczynski still manages something new this morning in a piece that starts with a discussion of trees burned in the summer’s bushfires (as if this is a novel event, historically) before a ‘growing calls’-style reference to a revival of Aboriginal “cultural burning.” I accept that for ancient Aborigines, burning was a safety measure but it was also easy barbecue. Man-made fires wiped out the continent’s mega-fauna – more particularly, the vegetation they needed to survive. That’s worth remembering when the Royal Commission investigates the death of a trillion blowflies.

Her introduction is irrelevant but – fair enough – Duczynski doubles a ride to the point on a news cycle. Her point is this: a cultural crime was perpetrated by white explorers when they carved messages on trees. Captain Cook did it at Kurnell and William Landsborough in the Gulf of Carpentaria; Blaxland, Wentworth and Lawson carved their initials at Pulpitt Hill and – most storied of all – William Brahe blazed “DIG” on a Cooper’s Creek coolibah in 1861. Nonsense about the sacredness of trees aside – remember, Aborigines may have destroyed more of them than whites ever have – what stands out in this article is Murrandoo Yanner’s revelation that the “Landsborough Tree” was deliberately torched in 2002 as “retribution.” It was “burnt to the ground” because “they were destroying our sacred sites back in the day,” Yanner says. They killed a tree to settle a score with a long-dead white man? Is that how indigenous mystics treat nature? OK.