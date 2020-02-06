Has modern architecture said about all it can say?

VIA Jack Posobiec comes an interesting story at Architectural Record about a supposedly imminent executive order in the United States whose purpose is to steer architects away from the brutalism, minimalism and crank-deconstructivism that have characterised the lines and designs of new state buildings for the past, say, 50 years. Entitled “Making Federal Buildings Beautiful Again,” the draft order is said to call for – indeed, to mandate – a revival of classical forms for Federal buildings in Washington and elsewhere. The older structures were meant to evoke the world-historical drama and prestige associated with democratic Athens and republican Rome. If there is substance to the report, it’s interesting in a few ways.

First and most obviously, Donald Trump qua real estate mogul is strongly associated with modern styles: lots of glass, steel and neo-baroque. People believe he’s actuated by retail triumphalism as a personal statement, not by classicism as the embodiment of a nation’s aspirations. But it took Nixon to go to China – leaving aside that he shouldn’t have gone – so maybe it takes Trump to rehabilitate the Corinthian and the symmetrical, the Doric and the dome. Second: is he right that modernist piles offend Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s longstanding “Guiding Principles for Federal Architecture” which stipulates that such edifices “must provide visual testimony to the dignity, enterprise, vigor, and stability of the American government”? I say yes, he is – but mandated classicism cannot be the remedy – and I doubt the purported executive order says it is anyway.

The magnificent 16th Street Bridge over Piney Branch in Washington DC (1907), is one of the less well-known classical structures in the US capital. Most of what the world sees of classical Washington, architecturally, is the White House (in first place), the Capitol Building and the US Treasury. These rhyme beautifully with a score of other HQs and offices less famous but just as appealing. Amongst them are the National Museum of Women in the Arts (1903), the Herbert C. Hoover Building (1932) and the American Red Cross Headquarters (1917). And then there are DC’s ‘contemporary’ monstrosities. Exhibit A: the J. Edgar Hoover Building (1964). Home to the FBI, the brutalist eyesore is loathed by President Trump (it stands on Pennsylvania Avenue, opposite the lovely Trump International Hotel). The Hoover horror isn’t the worst of a bad bunch. Not even close. Consider if you please the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building (1968) and the Hirshhorn Museum (1974).

Self-evidently, the debate about classicism is not so much about ancients versus moderns as it is about fin de siècle Rooseveltians versus jaded Johnsonians. Teddy Roosevelt progressives believed America was heir to Graeco-Roman greatness; by the time Lyndon Johnson left office in 1968, progressives had ceased believing America was great at all. Trump’s take on architecture is a 16th Street Bridge back to Teddy. But beautifying a capital is not like designing a golf course. There has to be a place in its timeline even for organically occurring ugliness (within tasteful limits). The alternative is the Neronic nightmare of Speer’s perfect Germania. There is nothing so brutal as universalised classicism by diktat. The American Institute of Architects – Tweeting today – is right to oppose conformity. But the President is also right to call time on tired, willed repulsiveness. Maybe a worthy synthesis can emerge from this classical clash of tastes.