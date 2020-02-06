In the year of the rat we have Mitt Romney as Exhibit A

Between Romney and McCain, conservatives never had a candidate on their side during the two elections against Obama. Not even sure they had an actual Republican. This is Romney defending the indefensible.
Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now.
He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP.
And why say that?
This is the moment Mitt Romney said he would vote to convict the president, becoming the only Republican to do so
Donald Trump was later cleared of impeachment charges by the Republican-majority Senate https://t.co/X9mWGyPZmy pic.twitter.com/STzPcl2IWN
If Romney cannot even see that routine arm twisting is part of the way governments work – and that is not even what we saw here anyway – he really is too high minded for politics. I’m sure Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden will provide a higher ethical standard for us to admire.
Someone, anyone should ask Romney if he feels the same way about Kenyan and the Kenyan administration siccing the intel services on Crooked’s rival, making shit up and triggering an special prosecutor. The fucking dick.
Romney loves getting belly rubs from the Democrats and the media.
It’s pathetic.
Why is he even still around in politics anyway?
He seems to see himself as the new John McCain. That’s his role in life now.
I read somewhere that Trump is addressing the nation tomorrow re impeachment.
I’d love to see him tear up the articles at the end of his remarks.
Great parroting of Democrat fakenews Mitt.
However surely the fact that Biden and his son were actually corrupt in their actions in Ukraine makes all those points moot.
What a scumbag.
He deserves to be “primary’ed” out next time if the prick announces he’s running for a second term. Moreover, there is zero.. zero evidence.. Trump did all the things Romney accuses him of. That makes Romney a mind reader.
I’m glad the Kenyan won in 12..
I suspect Donald doesn’t treat traitors with kid gloves. Luckily Romney isn’t in North Korea, or 1960s Argentina otherwise he’d be up for target practice and helicopter rides.
It’s fairly obvious that the elite have something on him and hopefully the walls are closing on him.
Trump broke Mitt’s bal ls, same as he did with John McCain.
Both went on to destroy their reputations through their bitter actions.