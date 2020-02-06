On the upside, Sir Bob was never a manservant for the Chinese

Paul Keating stars at Labor’s start of the year knees-up in Canberra.

Robert Menzies, beloved by Liberals everywhere, was apparently labelled a “vacuous pansy”.

When he retired in 1966, friends had to buy our longest-serving PM and Dame Pattie a house to live in. More than 100,000 people lined the route from Melbourne to Springvale crematorium after his funeral in May, 1978. Even the ones who never voted for him knew this was a man who didn’t sell out Australia for cash.