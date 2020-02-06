On the upside, Sir Bob was never a manservant for the Chinese

Paul Keating stars at Labor’s start of the year knees-up in Canberra.
Robert Menzies, beloved by Liberals everywhere, was apparently labelled a “vacuous pansy”.
When he retired in 1966, friends had to buy our longest-serving PM and Dame Pattie a house to live in. More than 100,000 people lined the route from Melbourne to Springvale crematorium after his funeral in May, 1978. Even the ones who never voted for him knew this was a man who didn’t sell out Australia for cash.
MSM on their knees with a mouthful of Paul Kearting.
Stop me if you’ve heard all before.
Curious that Keating can use terms that in the hands of others would be termed ‘homophobic’. Rather like Wong’s insults of Pyne.
(Oh, and the the Left have been insisting Menzies ‘sold out’ Australia by spending much of 1940 in the UK, deploying troops to the ME rather than retaining them in Asia, and insisting that the Petrov defections were a set-up since he was in office. None of those things was a sell-out, and in the last case, was ‘fake news’ comparable to the US Dems’ invention of the Trump-Putin links, but want of evidence hasn’t tended to hinder the fable-spinners within the left historical and journalistic establishment)
Pig iron Bob?
Gutless boy Keating sure spends a lot of time vilifying someone who died decades ago.
It’s pathetic.
Paul was always good for copy and was a ferocious critic of Menzies…I have come to believe there was more than hint of envy, after all Menzies had a standing that Keating could only dream of. A pity because Keating actually had some redeeming features, but has withered to a desiccated bitter old man.