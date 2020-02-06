State of the Union 2020 + the Pelosi tantrum

Here’s the SOTU. As I see it, there was not a line in the speech that was not worthy of the applause it received given where it was and who was the audience. Watching Pelosi during the speech, however, is watching a woman under extreme distress. It is for adults in search of good policy and good outcomes, while the follow-up was for the children, but also was aimed at maxing out Democrat votes. Judge for yourself.

This was her explanation.

Why aren’t the Democrats deeply embarrassed? No loyal opposition when the socialists are not in power. The question in the end was it was good politics? She’s the pro, but it looks sus to me, but only time will tell.