Trump rips articles of “impeachment” in two, wins again

History will forever record that Donald J. Trump was falsely accused and that Democrats made it all up.
No. History will forever record that Trump was impeached.
And that the Republicans engineered a Senate “Trial” where no witnesses were allowed to be called and no evidence was allowed to be presented.
You don’t seem to realise that this is what should have happened prior to forwarding the articles of impeachment to the Senate. noting also that the Republicans were not offered any due process by the Democrats. The Democrats ostensibly wanted the Senate to do their work and thus delay the process. The Senate was having none of this duplicity.
I should also have noted that the Democrats only wanted their witnesses to be called and not those of the republicans, going so far as to lie about not knowing who the so-called ‘whistleblower’ was to prevent him from being called.
Poor old Googleory. Sorry, sweetie, your alternative facts don’t work in the real world.
Now watch closely as American voters give their verdict. On November 3, even with the media campaigning for them and hating on Trump 24/7, the Dems are going to be annihilated.
It will go down in history as an act of infamy comparable to Benedict Arnold . That a group of corrupt politicians of the decromat party tried to usurp power by removing a Preident lawfully elected by the American people . The perators of the attempted coup will be regarded as traitors and be held in total contempt by future generations ,the names Clinton ,Obama and Pelosi will be dirty words . Those named will achieve their place in history b-ut not in a way they would have liked .
Nah.
History will record that:
(a) since at least FDR, successive American Presidents have acted to increase their arbitrary executive power
(b) since at least FDR, successive American Presidents have overwhelmingly nominated judges deferential to increases in executive power.
(c) since at least FDR, American Presidents have used their executive powers for overtly partisan purposes.
(d) from the time of FDR until the early 1990s, Democratic partisan predominance rendered the Congress an ineffective check on the presidency, regardless of the party of the President
(e) since 1968, US politics have re-aligned and sorted, so that it now has two fairly coherent, broadly ideological and ethnic parties: the GOP being the party of the South, rural, low income, religious and white America; the Dems the party of the cities and suburbs, the more productive, the sceptical and non-white America
(f) the diversity within parties and breadth of the competitive political landscape that had acted as a brake on the use of impeachment for purely partisan purposes has been removed: first with the Clinton impeachment, and now with Trump’s
(g) future US Presidents can expect to be impeached whenever the opposing party controls the House of Representatives
(h) future US Presidents can expect those impeachments to fail in the Senate, which will vote along broadly partisan lines, and fail to command the 2/3 majority required. Which is the purpose of requiring a super-majority.
(i) both parties will spin the results as impediments of democracy: the incumbent, because it defies the ‘mandate’; the impeachers, because of the party line votes.
(j) Trump is particularly exposed to impeachment because of his vulgarity, his incompetence at public administration, the second-rate personnel who serve him and his disregard for the processes required to govern effectively, as shown by his limited (and now stifled) tax reforms and his failures to repeal Obamacare.
(k) Mitt Romney succumbed to the intemperate impulse to be honest, and doing so, gave those who would dismiss him as angry more material than they needed to isolate him and render him ineffective as a brake on the worst nonsense of the caudillo.
Dems only have one thing left which is rampant fraud in November. I hope the RNC is on their toes.
@ bemused
The Dems are as decadent as the GOP. Film at 11.
The Democrats have utterly debased US politics. I can’t see them recovering within a generation. President Trump will trample the lot of them.
Much gnashing of teeth around the ALPBC water cooler at Ultimo.
Zoe Danielle’s kids devo.
3rd President to be impeached … is what history already records.
Can’t take that away.
The Republicans are the party of the centre, not south. Actually, everywhere except the coasts.
The Republicans were always accused of being the party of wealth, and the Democrats were proud of representing the poor. Now that they don’t get the votes of the poor, the Democrats show that actually they never cared for them that much anyhow!
The Republicans are largely white. So are the Democrats. America is still largely white, so you can’t win if you aren’t. If the Republicans continue to make head-roads into the non-white vote, we’ll see that also become a downside, no doubt.
I’d need a lot of evidence to show that Democrats are more sceptical than Republicans. In general, they are considerably less sceptical about the power of government to do good (that they are more sceptical of religion, say, is largely irrelevant to politics). Any Democrat evidence of Hillary’s ability to do the job last election was remarkably absent — whereas lots of Republicans were sceptical of Trump.
Finally, the coasts are the major centres of industry, for historical reasons, but they aren’t where the growth is happening. California is a massive powerhouse, but (thanks to excessive regulation largely) it is shrinking. Texas is growing. In general, Republican states and cities are growing and Democrat ones are not.
You idiot, Googleory — impeached by the House, acquitted by the Senate. It takes two houses to play the impeachment game, which is what it has become — another institution trashed by the left.