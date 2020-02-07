Aping Americans

ARL Commission takes the national anthem out of this year’s All Stars game over Indigenous players concerns.

  1. Tim Neilson
    #3315587, posted on February 7, 2020 at 9:48 am

    You said “ape” in a headline about black people.
    You’re worse than Hitler!!!

  2. bollux
    #3315600, posted on February 7, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Must be the $36 billion pumped into the aboriginal industry annually, isn’t enough. Can’t be anything else these racist pricks are going on about, surely.

  3. stackja
    #3315603, posted on February 7, 2020 at 10:01 am

    They don’t like Australia? I am no longer interested in them.

  4. Roger
    #3315611, posted on February 7, 2020 at 10:10 am

    NRL promoting the balkanisation of Australia?

    I’m no longer interested in the game.

  5. Alessio
    #3315625, posted on February 7, 2020 at 10:25 am

    What is it these morons don’t know about the thin edge of the wedge? Really what other country has two flags, one that looks like a dirty dish cloth?

