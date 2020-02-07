If not Buttigieg, who?

One cannot exclude the possibility that the Democratic Party might actually produce a candidate capable of defeating the Donald. I said in the previous post that Buttigieg was the one most likely to defeat Donald Trump on 3 November 2020.

To be clear I’m pretty sure that Trump will win. It seems clear that they are going out of their way to lose.

But, fellow Cats, if the Democratic Party actually wanted to win the election, who would be the nominee? If you were giving advice what would it be?

Be bold …