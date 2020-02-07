If not Buttigieg, who?

Posted on 10:18 pm, February 7, 2020 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

One cannot exclude the possibility that the Democratic Party might actually produce a candidate capable of defeating the Donald. I said in the previous post that Buttigieg was the one most likely to defeat Donald Trump on 3 November 2020.

To be clear I’m pretty sure that Trump will win. It seems clear that they are going out of their way to lose.

But, fellow Cats, if the Democratic Party actually wanted to win the election, who would be the nominee? If you were giving advice what would it be?

Be bold …

6 Responses to If not Buttigieg, who?

  1. Alessio
    #3316273, posted on February 7, 2020 at 10:28 pm

    JFK, Jimmy Carter, Andrew Jackson – all are dead or almost but any would be better than the current crop.

  3. BorisG,
    #3316275, posted on February 7, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    Trump will almost certainly win but this has little to do with their (Dems) current behavior.

    The reasons as I mentioned before are as follows

    1. Presidents usually win second terms.
    2, the only exception is when economy is doing bad. No sign of that.
    3.Dems are deeply divided between the utterly discredited clintonite establishment and lunatic socialists.

    The only chance (still small) is for Dems to choose a moderate who is not seen as an establishment figure. This may mean Bloomberg.

    Even better would be someone like Opra or whatever her name is.

  4. BorisG,
    #3316277, posted on February 7, 2020 at 10:32 pm

    JFK, Jimmy Carter, Andrew Jackson – all are dead or almost but any would be better than the current crop.

    Carter? Bill Clinton is way better than Carter. Bloomberg is ok.

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #3316278, posted on February 7, 2020 at 10:33 pm

    Sanders. Sanders is the only other candidate with broad and popular people.

  6. mh
    #3316280, posted on February 7, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    The Democrats could only win with someone with the surname Trump, in order to cause confusion at the ballot box.

    Trump vs Trump.

