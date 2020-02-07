Nancy Pelosi

You are impeached forever you will never get rid of that scar and history will always record that you were impeached for undermining the security of our country, jeopardising the integrity of our elections and violating the Constitution of the United States.
I wonder how Bill Clinton feels about Nancy saying this since he too has the scar of impeachment. She looked like a child ripping up the speech and throwing a tantrum for not getting her way.
The 80 year old is behaving like a 8 year old. And she is supposed to be the rational side of the Democratic Party?
The only chance that the Democratic Party has of defeating Donald Trump is by selecting Pete Buttigieg. But that ain’t going to happen.
We’ll see. The Dem establishment has moved from Biden to Buttigieg.
The Iowa Primary app farce revealed that.
Their problem is Bernie’s popularity.
Whatever happens, the Democratic Party is unlikely to survive 2020 as previously constituted.
Trump is a god in political terms.
It’s a simple fact that women in leadership positions just don’t work. Eventually they get all emotional and it just seems childish. Somehow I don’t think America is going to vote in a sodomite, but then again they did unknowingly with Obama and JFK.
Nancy is a piece of work alright. But 50 years ago I would have considered putting a smile on her face.
Is there a living human being underneath all that Botox?
Alternatively she looks like an eighty-year-old drag queen.
never happen, it’s a girly man. will bend over for Uncle Xi
He’s will be acquitted forever too. Such blunder by the Dems trying to impeach him without solid enough evidence that the GOP couldn’t simply ignore or any first hand accounts. They should have dropped it after the inquiry and left it hanging over him. It would have made Trump mad and actually made some tactical sense for 2020.
Bill Clinton would probably admit it’s true – the ‘stain’ of impeachment stayed with him, decades later.
Pelosi‘s actions were childish. But also in response to the childish actions of a Trump.
And any trump supporter accusing OTHERS of throwing tantrums is deluding themselves.