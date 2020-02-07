Paul Krugman and the strawman economy

Got sent the following from Quora yesterday at the same time that Judy put up her own post on Paul Krugman: Paul Krugman, Nobel Laureate economist, NYT op-ed columnist, & author, answered 44 questions. Here are a few, but let me tell you how all of his economic answers work.

First, he is a Keynesian so believes that government spending inevitably creates jobs. And without such spending, the economy must fall into a heap.

Second, he invariably uses strawman alternatives as the supposed position of those he disagrees with. His answer on laissez-faire is so absurd since there is literally no economist anywhere who believes there is no role for government. All of the debate is over what can governments do, which regulations will be effective and how much should be left to the market.

Third, he is dishonest in characterising the positions others hold. As with his answer on climate change, he immediately shifts the terms of the debate into environmental protection in general. Climate change is a complete con that uses environmental protection as a cover. No one, but no one, is against protecting the environment as a general proposition, but there is lots of discussion whether we should dismantle our economy to deal with what is to me the phantom problem of global warming.

His schtick is basically a con, although I do not doubt there is quite a bit of self-delusion in it. But he has made quite a career from it.

And then there's this today from Instapundit.

This is from that last article.

.@paulkrugman says he “reacted badly” when he predicted a Trump presidency would spark economic doom. Now he agrees the economy is doing pretty well. “There's a lot of stuff that we're not taking care of,” he says, but there’s been "big stimulus" and "full employment is good." pic.twitter.com/C6LJElue1S — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) January 30, 2020

Will finish with this, which I agree with totally.

Paul Krugman is a lightweight thinker who doesn’t have a clue. Caused huge economic damage to his follower’s pocketbooks. He, and others, should be fired by @nytimes! https://t.co/1K5AtQbmrp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020