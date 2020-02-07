Rafe’s rumination on the ruin of  the west

Problem, how did the left survive and flourish after the Fall of the Wall?

The threat of nuclear war was the great spectre during the decades of my youth. A bit like climate change for the children (or all ages) today. The Fall of the Wall was supposed to signal the end of the communist threat, the regime was discredited and humiliated, Fukayama told us it was the end of history, liberal democratic capitalism won and the fellow travelers would have to bite their tongues and get on board. The Congress for Cultural Freedom that fought the culture front folded its tent and went away.

But something went wrong and the career of Robert Manne is instructive. Robert Manne earned credibility in the Association for Cultural Freedom (the Australian arm of the Congress that produced Quadrant). He took a stand against communism when it was not common or easy in the academic circles where he moved. He was tutored by Fank Knopfelmacher who said he learned politics from the Nazis who killed half his family and the communists who killed the other half.

Robert Manne was rewarded with the editorship of Quadrant. He then morphed into the very model of the modern leftist major general. Peter Coleman described the process.

During the long Cold War against the Soviet Union, he had (he now believed) neglected such great issues as racism, feminism and capitalist alienation. This is no doubt true: he was indeed a late-comer to many of them. But now at last he would respond to them all, especially to Australia’s “legacy of unutterable shame”—our dispossession and genocide of the Aborigines.



In turning back to the Left , he was “coming home”: “I had come full circle”. Hence the title Left Right Left for this selection of almost thirty years of journalism on subjects ranging from communism, culture wars and asylum seekers to Aborigines, Jews and Muslims.

My thesis in a nutshell. The “triple alliance” of social democrats, conservatives and classical liberals in the Congress for Cultural Freedom was united by resistance to the real and overt evil of communist tyranny. Absent the overt communist menace and the glue was gone. There was a longstanding and deep internal division between socialists and free traders in the Congress but the glue held for the duration.

The useful idiots in the west never repented or apologized for their support of communism (ex communists are treated with respect when they talk about their memoires on the ABC) and when the economic war was lost they opened up another culture front and turned to the identity politics of race, gender, colonialism and all that evolved from there.

The defeat of the Evil Empire was supposed to make the world safe for liberal democracy but it also made it safe for a different kind of socialism, the warm and cuddly kind that just suffocates you instead of beating you to death. The modern Red Empire has not decided which of those turns to take, perhaps both at the same time.

End of rumination. Time for weetbix.