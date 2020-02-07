The Greta cult: its creepy Travis and Iris dimension

Posted on 2:34 pm, February 7, 2020 by currencylad

Politicians who insult Greta Thunberg are ‘absolutely ridiculous’: Turnbull.


Politicians “from Donald Trump down” who insulted teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg made themselves “absolutely ridiculous”, says former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, while also calling politicians who cannot admit their mistakes “pathetic”.

“There is nothing more ridiculous than middle-aged or adult people, politicians in particular, mocking or deriding teenagers for expressing political opinion,” Mr Turnbull said on Friday.

“The pile-on onto Greta Thunberg was surely one of the most ridiculous, absurd exercises. It made all those know-it-alls in the media and politicians, from Donald Trump down, attacking her, look absolutely ridiculous and I hope they all had enough self-awareness to realise.”

 
He has it all back to front, of course. There is nothing more pathetic than middle-aged or adult people hero-worshipping and using a psychologically disturbed tween girl for their own political purposes. At least Travis Bickle persuaded Iris to go back home and return to school. As far as I’m aware, not one climateer in public life or high office has counseled Miss Thunberg to do either.

2 Responses to The Greta cult: its creepy Travis and Iris dimension

  1. JC
    #3315907, posted on February 7, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    US Treasury Sec explained it. Greta is a dropout and should return to school.

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday dismissed climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying the Swedish teen and Time Person of the Year should first go to college and study economics before she weighs in on US policies and how they relate to the climate crisis.
    The remarks came during a press briefing by the secretary during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where the world’s political, business and financial elite turned their attention to the climate crisis and sustainability.

    “Greta Thunberg has called for a public and private sector divestment from fossil fuel companies. Does that pose a threat to US economic growth?” a reporter asked Mnuchin.

    “Is she the chief economist, or who is she? I’m confused,” the secretary replied. “It’s a joke. After she goes and studies economics in college she can come back and explain that to us.”

  2. Bronson
    #3315908, posted on February 7, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    FFS the moron has no self awareness at all.

