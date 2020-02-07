Toby Young on Alastair Stewart and the British Free Speech Union

As far as we know, there is no evidence that Alastair Stewart is in fact a racist (and several of his non-white colleagues have attested that he’s not), so it’s overwhelmingly likely that this was just an act of carelessness. It therefore seems completely absurd that he should have had to resign because of it. Had Alastair been a member of the Free Speech Union, I would have advised him not to and encouraged other members of the Union to write to his boss at ITN expressing their support. If ITN had then sacked him, I would have offered him legal advice via the Union’s Legal Advisory Council and helped him crowdfund to pay his costs.
Incidents like this are precisely why I’m setting up the Free Speech Union. Careers and reputations should not be ended overnight because someone claims to be offended by a tweet, particularly if the giving of offence was unintentional, as it clearly was in this case. Accusing someone of being a racist is an extremely serious charge and anyone faced with that allegation is entitled to due process in which all of their behaviour, over the entirety of their career, is taken into account. To brand someone a racist on the basis of a single careless tweet, and ignore everything else they’ve ever said or done, is monstrous.
Clearly, the need for a Free Speech Union – a membership organisation that protects the speech rights of its members – is more urgent than ever and I’m pleased to say we’re almost ready to launch. My partners and I have incorporated the company, set up a bank account and assembled a distinguished group of people to serve as Directors and sit on the Advisory Council, some of them household names. We intend to charge £49.95 for full membership and £24.95 for associate membership, as well as offering discounted memberships to students and pensioners. In the meantime, you can make a donation by clicking on the emoji below. The set up costs are not insignificant and, to date, my partners and I have been paying these out of our own pockets.
