40.01% odds that Trump will lose

Saw this the other day and it reminded me how chancy everything is: 2020 odds jump for Trump, 59.99% chance for reelection, 16.7% for Sanders. I realise how infra dig it is to have a president tweeting, or demonstrating that socialism doesn’t work, or creating more peaceful outcomes across the world than we have seen in decades, but you can’t please everyone.
The media and the university-educated are the most bizarre in their opposition to Trump, showing I am not sure I even know what. And what about this?
We had the best economy in the world and elected Rudd. You just never know what’s in people’s heads. As in:
Yet there are many soft spots in the economy that Democrats can work with, Furman said. For example, a Congressional Budget Office report in December concluded that Trump’s 2017 tax cuts disproportionately benefited wealthy Americans. The CBO, a nonpartisan institution, forecasts that the richest 1% of Americans will enjoy roughly triple the gains in after-tax income compared with the bottom fifth.
Nor has the economy’s growth reversed long-running wealth disparities. Federal Reserve data shows the top 1% owned more than 32% of the nation’s housing and financial wealth, up slightly from when Trump was inaugurated.
Nothing like envy to ruin everything. If you don’t pay tax already you cannot have a tax cut, but so what?
I have some ‘friends’ in NYC. Rabid Democrats. They’re realtors and acknowledge the economy is doing well ….but only for the top 2% they tell me. Mitt Romney has now become their wet dream. A true patriot – apparently. The visceral hatred of PDT amongst 40% of the population ain’t going anywhere.
Some big calls going on here.
Difficult to explain to an economist but not everything is GDP and employment statistics.
Howard needed to go, and there were limited options available to get rid of him. Howard was a war monger, and a gun grabber, pretended to love freedom but really did not, and was really a horrible little squirt who put this country two more steps towards authoritarianism. Howard should have understood it was time to hand over to someone else, but once it was recognized that he would stubbornly cling to power at all costs it became very urgent indeed to dropkick the twerp.
Besides that, the economic genius behind Howard was Peter Costello, plus a silent recognition that Keating’s policies (such as floating the dollar, getting the militant unions under control) were working and that Australia could remain successful by following the Keating model, tweaking it incrementally, and gradually bringing the budget into balance. Once Costello threw in the towel, and after Howard decided to make war with the unions for no particular reason because they were behaving themselves at the time, the whole Liberal government became a national liability.
Australia would have been so much better off if Mark Latham had been able to win power in 2004.
What’s even more bizarre are “classic economists” and so-called “right wingers” supporting Trump because apparently his central planning of the economy is leading to positive results for wages and jobs…